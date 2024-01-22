iHeartRadio

Here are the outdoor skating rinks open across Barrie


Circle at the Centre located at City Hall in Barrie, Ont. (CTV News Barrie)

Mother Nature is finally providing favourable conditions for several outdoor ice rinks to open across the City of Barrie.

Here is a list of city-maintained rinks that are now open:

  • Circle at the Centre Ice Rink
  • Holly Community Park Ice Rink
  • Lampman Lane Park Ice Rink
  • Will Dwyer Park Community Ice Rink
  • Redpath Park Ice Rink
  • Shear Park Ice Rink

The Heritage Park Pond Rink is currently closed, but the City anticipates it will open soon.

All outdoor rinks are weather-dependent.

There are also several neighbourhood outdoor ice rinks that are not maintained by City staff.

These rinks are not guaranteed to be in good shape as they are volunteer-maintained.

  • They include:
  • Bayshore Park, 296 Pine Drive
  • Bear Creek Park, 25 Bear Creek Drive
  • Cartwright Park, 45 Cartwright Drive
  • Cloughley Park, 33 Cloughley Drive
  • Coronation Park, 38 Coronation Parkway​
  • Dunsmore​ Park, 165 Dunsmore Lane​
  • Elizabeth Park, 60 Elizabeth Street
  • Greenfield Park, 11 Greenfield Avenue​
  • Kozlov Park, 283, 295, & 315 Kozlov Street
  • Loyalist Park, 40 Loyalist Court
  • Madelaine Park, 90 Madelaine Drive
  • Queen's Park, 55 Ross Street
  • Riverwood Park, 13 Noam Drive
  • Sandringham Park, 69, 101 Sandringham Drive
  • Stollar Park, 245 Livingstone Street East
  • Tollendale Woods Park, 40 Royal Oak Drive
  • Veteran’s Woods, 411 Veteran’s Drive
  • Victoria Woods Park, 114 Lillian Crescent
