Here are the outdoor skating rinks open across Barrie
Mother Nature is finally providing favourable conditions for several outdoor ice rinks to open across the City of Barrie.
Here is a list of city-maintained rinks that are now open:
- Circle at the Centre Ice Rink
- Holly Community Park Ice Rink
- Lampman Lane Park Ice Rink
- Will Dwyer Park Community Ice Rink
- Redpath Park Ice Rink
- Shear Park Ice Rink
The Heritage Park Pond Rink is currently closed, but the City anticipates it will open soon.
All outdoor rinks are weather-dependent.
There are also several neighbourhood outdoor ice rinks that are not maintained by City staff.
These rinks are not guaranteed to be in good shape as they are volunteer-maintained.
- They include:
- Bayshore Park, 296 Pine Drive
- Bear Creek Park, 25 Bear Creek Drive
- Cartwright Park, 45 Cartwright Drive
- Cloughley Park, 33 Cloughley Drive
- Coronation Park, 38 Coronation Parkway
- Dunsmore Park, 165 Dunsmore Lane
- Elizabeth Park, 60 Elizabeth Street
- Greenfield Park, 11 Greenfield Avenue
- Kozlov Park, 283, 295, & 315 Kozlov Street
- Loyalist Park, 40 Loyalist Court
- Madelaine Park, 90 Madelaine Drive
- Queen's Park, 55 Ross Street
- Riverwood Park, 13 Noam Drive
- Sandringham Park, 69, 101 Sandringham Drive
- Stollar Park, 245 Livingstone Street East
- Tollendale Woods Park, 40 Royal Oak Drive
- Veteran’s Woods, 411 Veteran’s Drive
- Victoria Woods Park, 114 Lillian Crescent