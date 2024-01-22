Here are the outdoor skating rinks open across Barrie

Mother Nature is finally providing favourable conditions for several outdoor ice rinks to open across the City of Barrie.

Here is a list of city-maintained rinks that are now open:

Circle at the Centre Ice Rink

Holly Community Park Ice Rink

Lampman Lane Park Ice Rink

Will Dwyer Park Community Ice Rink

Redpath Park Ice Rink

Shear Park Ice Rink

The Heritage Park Pond Rink is currently closed, but the City anticipates it will open soon.

All outdoor rinks are weather-dependent.

There are also several neighbourhood outdoor ice rinks that are not maintained by City staff.

These rinks are not guaranteed to be in good shape as they are volunteer-maintained.