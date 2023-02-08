Here are the prize winners in the Ultimate Dream Home draw

The wait is over for ticketholders in the latest Canadian Hard of Hearing Association's Ultimate Dream Home Draw as Pure Country Sudbury morning show hosts pulled the names of the prize winners Wednesday afternoon.

Here are the winners and ticket numbers:

Grand Prize Winner: Ticket No. 96778 - Dawn Boucher from Swastika

$5,000 cash prize and $2,000 gift card from Valu Mart Your Independent Grocer: Ticket No. 91381 - Tessio Gregorini of Garson

$3,000 gift card from Valu Mart Your Independent Grocer: Ticket No. 83174 - Kevin Callaghan of Sudbury

$1,000 gift card from Home Hardware: Ticket No. 91228 - Biviane Grzela of Kapuskasing

$500 gift card from Home Hardware: Ticket No. 64630 - Denis Grema of Wahnapitae

$500 gift card from Home Hardware: Ticket No. 17238 - Patrick Mercier of Hanmer

$500 gift card from Giant Tiger: Ticket No. 76638 - William Robinson of Bonfield

$500 gift card from Giant Tiger: Ticket No. 110104 Betty Mayhew of Sudbury

$500 gift card from Giant Tiger: Ticket No. 95425 Courtney Moreau of Blezard Valley

$500 gift card from Giant Tiger: Ticket No. 98442 - Terry Thibeault of Espanola

50/50 draw Ticket No. 18551 - Todd Burlington of Sudbury

Josh Corbett and Bryan Cooper drew the winning ticket numbers for all the prizes -- including house, car and furnishings in the Grand Prize valued at nearly $900,000 – at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

The draw took place at the prize home at 57 Carlos Way -- near Countryside arena -- and streamed live on Facebook.

Everyone who purchased a $20 ticket had the chance to win the $800,000 house, 2023 Hyundai Kona Essential, $52,000 in furniture from Ashley Homestore and $18,785 worth of appliances from Bianco's Supercentre. There is also a cash option of $650,000.

The winner of the 50/50 draw will receive $238,790.

CTV News video journalist Alana Everson will be at the draw and have updates as they become available.