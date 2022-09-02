Here are the recipes from Emily Richard’s BBQ Bonanza

GRILLED PINEAPPLE CHICKEN TACOS

Prep: 10 min

Grill: 20 min

Serves: 4 to 6

Ingredients

1 fresh pineapple

750 g boneless skinless chicken thighs (about 8)

1/4 cup garlic and herb rub

8 small flour tortillas

1/2 cup medium salsa

Method

Cut top off pineapple and discard. Cut down each side of the center core almost all the way to the bottom, leaving a 3 inch base at the bottom. Remove skin from four cut pieces of pineapple and spray with cooking spray; set aside. Cut pineapple core to about 2 inches from base. Toss chicken thighs with garlic and herb rub. Using 8-inch metal or soaked bamboo skewers push into centre of core about 1 inch apart. Skewer chicken thighs onto both skewers in a crisscross pattern (do not push together tightly). Grill pineapple with skewered chicken over medium high heat for about 20 minutes. Add pineapple pieces to grill. Grill turning once for about 10 minutes or until tender and grill marked. Check chicken with meat thermometer and remove to a baking sheet once thermometer reaches 165 F. Let stand for 5 minutes before removing chicken and slice thinly. Cut grilled pineapple into bite size pieces. Tuck chicken into tortillas and top with pineapple and salsa to serve.

Tip: If using bamboo skewers be sure to soak for at least 15 minutes before using for this recipe.

FRENCH ONION BRISKET BUNS

Prep: 5 min

Cook: 5 min

Grill: 15 min

Serves: 4

Ingredients

1 small red onion, halved

500 g cooked brisket or other beef (steak, beef ribs)

1/3 cup barbecue sauce

4 kaiser buns, split

1 tub (227 g) 5 cheese dip

4 Emmental or mild cheddar slices

Method

Place onion on preheated medium high grill for about 10 minutes, turning once or until tender and grill marked. Let cool slightly and slice. Reduce grill to medium heat. Thinly slice brisket and warm through. Toss together brisket, sliced red onion, BBQ sauce and 1/4 tsp each salt and pepper. Spread buns with cheese dip on both sides. Fill each with brisket and onion mixture. Top brisket mixture with a cheese slice. Return to grill; close lid and grill for about 5 minutes to toast buns and melt cheese. Serve with more barbecue sauce, if desired.

GRILLED STUFFED PORTOBELLO MUSHROOMS

Mushrooms are the perfect cups to hold a delicious filling. Grilling them adds an additional smokiness that is welcome for summer!

Prep: 10 min

Grill: 12 min

Serves: 4

Ingredients

4 Portobello mushrooms, stems removed

1 tub (325 g) seven grain salad

1 large egg

1/4 cup Italian seasoned bread crumbs

1 tub (142 g) arugula and baby spinach blend

Method

Using a small spoon, remove gills from Portobello mushrooms caps. Toss them with 2 tbsp canola oil and 1/2 tsp each salt and pepper. Place them cup side up on a baking sheet; set aside. Combine grain salad, egg and breadcrumbs in a bowl until well combined. Divide filling among mushrooms. Preheat grill to medium heat. Lightly spray grill with cooking spray. Place mushrooms directly on grill and cook for about 12 minutes or until mushrooms are tender and filling is light golden on top. Toss arugula and spinach blend with 2 tbsp canola oil and 1/2 tsp each salt and pepper. Divide among plates and top each with mushroom caps to serve.

Tip: You will love this recipe so much that you may want to easily double it!

Try changing up the filling by using curried couscous salad instead.

MEDITERRANEAN ORZO AND VEGETABLE SALAD

Serves: 6

The combination of raw and cooked vegetables really makes this a colourful and crunchy experience. Try topping it with goat cheese instead of the feta for a change. Any vegetable combination will work, and if you don’t have orzo, any small pasta will work well.

Ingredients

1 small eggplant, sliced

1 zucchini, sliced lengthwise

3 tbsp (45 mL) extra-virgin olive oil

8 oz (250 g) yellow beans, trimmed

1 red bell pepper, chopped

1/2 cup (125 mL) sliced green onions

1 cup (250 mL) orzo pasta

Lemon Dressing

1/2 tsp (2 mL) grated lemon rind

3 tbsp (45 mL) lemon juice

1 tbsp (15 mL) chopped fresh oregano

1 small clove garlic, minced

1 tsp (5 mL) Dijon mustard

Salt and pepper

1/4 cup (60 mL) extra-virgin olive oil

1/2 cup (125 mL) crumbled feta cheese

1/4 cup (60 mL) oil-cured black olives, pitted and halved

Method