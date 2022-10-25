Here are the results of school board trustee elections in Ottawa
When Ottawa voters headed to the polls to vote for mayor and councillor on Monday, they also marked their ballot for a school board trustee.
All electors vote for one school board trustee for either the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board, Ottawa Catholic School Board, the Conseil des ecoles catholiques du Centre-Est or the Conseil des ecoles publiques de l'Est de l'Ontario.
Each board has trustees who are elected to serve a four-year term, and vote on all issues affecting the school board, including the multi-million dollar budgets.
Here is a list of the winners.
OTTAWA CATHOLIC SCHOOL BOARD
Zone 1
- Scott Phelan: 44.27 per cent
- Mardi de Kemp: 35.44 per cent
- Jeff Darwin: 20.29 per cent
Zone 2
- Sandra Moore: 77.95 per cent
- Alex Sithole: 22.05 per cent
Zone 3
- Brian Coburn: 59.87 per cent
- Paul Safi: 23.44 per cent
- Marguerite Gravelle: 16.69 per cent
Zone 4
- Spencer Warren: 48.49 per cent
- Greg Hopkins: 28.73 per cent
- Nicolas Caravaggio: 22.78 per cent
Zone 5
- Joanne MacEwan: 72.79 per cent
- Marc Belisle: 27.21 per cent
Zone 6
- Eugene Milito: 35.71 per cent
- Melissa Fraser-Arnott: 31.07 per cent
- Glen Armstrong: 26.95 per cent
- Patrick Suwalski: 6.28 per cent
Zone 7
- Jeremy Wittet: 68.12 per cent
- Danny Arrais: 31.88 per cent
Zone 8
- Mark D. Mullan: 67.52 per cent
- Christopher Andrew John Kelly: 32.48 per cent
Zone 9
- Shelley Lawrence: 55.33 per cent
- Guillermo Fernandez: 23.52 per cent
- Jenny Rivera: 21.15 per cent
Zone 10
- Cindy Desclouds-Simpson: 59.67 per cent
- Cameron Bonesso: 40.33 per cent
OTTAWA-CARLETON DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD
Zone 1
- Lynn Scott: 63.06 per cent
- Jonathon Salinas: 21.41 per cent
- Gananatha Subrahmanyam: 15.53 per cent
Zone 2
- Alysha Aziz: 32.58 per cent
- Ashley Darling: 31.66 per cent
- Michael Edwards: 21.19 per cent
- Thomas DeGroot: 9.69 per cent
- Alex Rochman: 3.51 per cent
- Alastair Luft: 1.35 per cent
Zone 3
- Donna Blackburn: 45.27 per cent
- Patricia Kmiec: 32.14 per cent
- Natalie Rowe: 22.59 per cent
Zone 4
- Suzanne Nash: 67.12 per cent
- Kevin Wright: 19.2 per cent
- Rasha Alnaqeeb: 13.68 per cent
Zone 5
- Amanda Presley: 57.20 per cent
- Steven Warren: 29.58 per cent
- Gemma Nicholson: 13.23 per cent
Zone 6
- Lyra Evans: 54.45 per cent
- Anthony Hope: 9.91 per cent
- Shannon Boschy: 9.16 per cent
- Keith de Silvia-Legault: 8.98 per cent
- Ryan Ward: 8.87 per cent
- Jennifer Moroziuk: 8.63 per cent
Zone 7
- Jennifer Jennekens: 68.81 per cent
- Maria Inam Khan: 31.19 per cent
Zone 8
- Donna Dickson: 55.75 per cent
- Shannon Kramer: 26.03 per cent
- Chanel Pfahl: 18.22 per cent
Zone 9
- Nili Kaplan-Myrth: 50.74 per cent
- Jessie-Lee Wallace: 41.51 per cent
- Josh Rachlis: 7.75 per cent
Zone 10
- Justine Bell: 89.13 per cent
- John Bitzan: 10.87 per cent
Zone 11
- Matthew Lee: 31.99 per cent
- Maher Jebara: 26.18 per cent
- Ryan St-Jean: 22.24 per cent
- Mamata Dutta: 19.59 per cent
Zone 12
- Cathryne Milburn: 45.04 per cent
- Sandra Griffith-Bonaparte: 31.76 per cent
- Peter Heyck: 23.20 per cent
CONSEIL DES ECOLES CATHOLIQUES DU CENTRE-EST
Zone 4
- Jolène Savoie-Day (acclaimed)
Zone 5
- Claude Lalonde: 62.83 per cent
- Chad Mariage: 37.17 per cent
Zone 6
- Denis Forget: 82.3 per cent
- Franklin Epape: 17.7 per cent
Zone 7
- Robert Rainboth (acclaimed)
Zone 8
- Dan Boudria (acclaimed)
Zone 9
- Johanne Lacombe (acclaimed)
Zone 10
- Monique Briand: 75.11 per cent
- Léo Cardinal: 24.89 per cent
Zone 11
- André Thibodeau (acclaimed)
CONSEIL DES ECOLES PUBLIQUES DE L'EST DE L'ONTARIO
Zone 6
- Marc Roy (acclaimed)
Zone 7
- Philippe Landry: 74.94 per cent
- Nenette Ntema-Mbudi: 25.06 per cent
Zone 8
- Denis Labrèche: 64.72 per cent
- Annila Tharakan: 35.28 per cent
Zone 9
- Joël Beddows: 48.43 per cent
- Marielle Godbout: 37.8 per cent
- Mahdi Djama Aouled: 13.78 per cent
Zone 10
- Sonia Boudreault: 76.62 per cent
- Warsama Aden: 12.58 per cent
- Joseph-Alphonse André: 10.8 per cent
Zone 11
- Jacinthe Marcil (acclaimed)
Zone 12
- Samia Ouled Ali (acclaimed)