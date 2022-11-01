Here are the road closures for the Canada Army Run
After a seven-week delay, the Canada Army Run will take over downtown Ottawa streets this Sunday.
The run was originally scheduled for Sept. 18, but was postponed due to Queen Elizabeth II's death.
There are 5K and 10K races happening on Sunday, starting on Laurier Avenue between Ottawa city hall and Metcalfe Street and finishing at the National War Memorial.
The opening ceremonies start at 8:20 a.m., the 5K starts at 9 a.m. and the 10K starts at 10 a.m.
Here's the city of Ottawa's list of road closures for Sunday. For the full route and other event details, you can visit the Canada Army Run website.
- From 6 am to 2 pm:
- Laurier Avenue West, from Nicholas to Bay streets
- Bay Street, from Laurier Avenue West to Wellington Street
- From 7 am to 2 pm:
- Wellington Street, from the Portage Bridge to Elgin Street
- Lyon Street North, from Wellington Street to Laurier Avenue West
- Elgin Street, from Wellington to Lisgar streets
- Rideau Street, from Elgin Street to Sussex Drive
- Mackenzie Avenue, from Sussex Drive to Rideau Street
- Sussex Drive, from Rideau Street to Princess Avenue
- Princess Avenue, from Sussex Drive to Lisgar Road
- Sir George Etienne Cartier Parkway, from Lisgar Road to Sussex Drive
- Lisgar Road, from Mariposa Avenue to Rideau Terrace/Dufferin Road
- Dufferin Road southbound, from Rideau Terrace to MacKay Street
- MacKay Street eastbound, from Dufferin Road to Sussex Drive
- Bruyere Street (both sides), from Parent Avenue to Sussex Drive (local traffic only)
- St. Patrick Street (both sides), from Parent Avenue to Sussex Drive (local traffic only)