Here are the roads that will be closed for the Manitoba Marathon this Sunday
Runners in the Manitoba Marathon are set to hit the streets this Sunday for both an in-person and virtual race throughout the city.
To accommodate the race, Chancellor Matheson Road from Research Way to University Crescent will be closed at 2 a.m. on Saturday and will reopen at 3 p.m. on Sunday.
Here are the roads that will be closed for the Marathon from 2 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday:
- University Crescent – Chancellor Matheson Road to Pembina Highway
- Northbound Thatcher Drive – University Crescent to Glengarry Drive
- Westbound Glengarry Drive – Thatcher Drive to Agassiz Drive
- Southbound Agassiz Drive – Glengarry Drive to Wedgewood Drive
- Westbound Wedgewood Drive – Agassiz Drive to University Crescent
- Northbound Pembina Highway – University Crescent to Chevrier Boulevard
- Westbound Bishop Grandin Boulevard to northbound Pembina Highway
- Fort Garry Bridge at Bishop Grandin Boulevard
- Westbound Bishop Grandin Boulevard – River Road to Fort Garry Bridge
- Northbound River Road – Bishop Grandin Boulevard to St. Vital Road
- Westbound St. Vital Road – Dunkirk Drive to River Road
- Northbound Dunkirk Drive – St. Vital Road to eastbound Kingston Row
- Westbound Kingston Row – northbound Dunkirk Drive to Kingston Crescent
- Southbound Riverdale Street – Jubilee Avenue to its endpoint
- Eastbound Jubilee Avenue – Riverdale Street to Riverside Drive
- Southbound Riverside Drive – Jubilee Avenue to Merriam Boulevard
- Eastbound Merriam Boulevard – Pembina Highway to Riverside Drive
- Northbound Pembina Highway – Merriam Boulevard to Point Road
- Westbound Point Road – Oakenwald Avenue to Pembina Highway
- Westbound Oakenwald Avenue – North Drive to Point Road
- Northbound North Drive – South Drive to Oakenwald Avenue
- Northbound South Drive – Crane Avenue to Wildwood Park
- Westbound Crane Avenue – South Drive to Stretford Road
- Eastbound Crescent Drive – Pembina Highway to Crane Avenue
More information about the marathon can be found online.