Here are the roads that will be closed for the Manitoba Marathon this Sunday

Runners in the Manitoba Marathon are set to hit the streets this Sunday for both an in-person and virtual race throughout the city.

To accommodate the race, Chancellor Matheson Road from Research Way to University Crescent will be closed at 2 a.m. on Saturday and will reopen at 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Here are the roads that will be closed for the Marathon from 2 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday:

University Crescent – Chancellor Matheson Road to Pembina Highway

Northbound Thatcher Drive – University Crescent to Glengarry Drive

Westbound Glengarry Drive – Thatcher Drive to Agassiz Drive

Southbound Agassiz Drive – Glengarry Drive to Wedgewood Drive

Westbound Wedgewood Drive – Agassiz Drive to University Crescent

Northbound Pembina Highway – University Crescent to Chevrier Boulevard

Westbound Bishop Grandin Boulevard to northbound Pembina Highway

Fort Garry Bridge at Bishop Grandin Boulevard

Westbound Bishop Grandin Boulevard – River Road to Fort Garry Bridge

Northbound River Road – Bishop Grandin Boulevard to St. Vital Road

Westbound St. Vital Road – Dunkirk Drive to River Road

Northbound Dunkirk Drive – St. Vital Road to eastbound Kingston Row

Westbound Kingston Row – northbound Dunkirk Drive to Kingston Crescent

Southbound Riverdale Street – Jubilee Avenue to its endpoint

Eastbound Jubilee Avenue – Riverdale Street to Riverside Drive

Southbound Riverside Drive – Jubilee Avenue to Merriam Boulevard

Eastbound Merriam Boulevard – Pembina Highway to Riverside Drive

Northbound Pembina Highway – Merriam Boulevard to Point Road

Westbound Point Road – Oakenwald Avenue to Pembina Highway

Westbound Oakenwald Avenue – North Drive to Point Road

Northbound North Drive – South Drive to Oakenwald Avenue

Northbound South Drive – Crane Avenue to Wildwood Park

Westbound Crane Avenue – South Drive to Stretford Road

Eastbound Crescent Drive – Pembina Highway to Crane Avenue

More information about the marathon can be found online.