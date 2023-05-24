Here are the rules e-scooter users in Sask. will need to follow on highways
Those who want to operate an e-scooter on Saskatchewan highways this summer will have to follow several updated regulations or risk a fine.
Adjustments pertaining to the use of e-scooters was recently added to The Limited Speed Motor Vehicle Regulations of The Traffic Safety Act, outlining numerous ways a person could be slapped with a fine.
A $125 fine will be handed to those using an e-scooter on a highway:
- Abreast of another vehicle
- Without at least one hand on the steering handlebar
- Without sounding the attached bell or horn when necessary
- In a position other than standing on the platform
- While transporting another person, vehicle, bicycle, or device
- While towing another person, vehicle, bicycle, or device
- Contrary to any bylaws enacted by a park or municipality
- Leaving it unattended in a location intended for the movement of traffic
- Allowing it to be towed by another person, vehicle, bicycle, or device
- Other than one mentioned in subsection 6(2) in the Traffic Safety Act
- Under 16-years-old
- Failing to wear and secure a helmet
The regulations came into effect on May 18, 2023.
Regina city council approved the use of e-scooters within city limits on April 26, 2023.
To operate an e-scooter in Regina, riders must be at least 16-years old, wear a helmet, not exceed a maximum speed of 24 km/hr on roadways and 15 km/hr on pathways.
More information can be found on the city’s website or on SGI’s website for provincial guidelines.