Here are the Santa Claus parades in Ottawa and eastern Ontario this holiday season

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the Santa Claus parade schedule in Ottawa and eastern Ontario this holiday season.

OTTAWA

Santa Claus will make three stops in Ottawa on Saturday, Dec. 4.

The Ottawa Professional Firefighters Association has announced plans for the "Help Santa Parade of Lights", with stops in downtown Ottawa, Kanata and Orleans.

"It's going to start in the afternoon on Saturday, Dec. 4 and it's going to transition with starting in Kanata – a small parade in Kanata, followed by the exact same parade in downtown and then moving the same parade to Orleans," said Bob Rainboth. "By doing so, we start with a day parade and it's going to transition into a night parade, and therefore it meets all the wonderful elements that we have with both our parades."

Details on the parade routes will be announced shortly.

ALMONTE

The Almonte Christmas Night Parade is set for Sunday, Dec. 5 at 5 p.m.

The parade will leave the Almonte Community Centre, head up Bridge Street to Mill Street. At the end of Mill Street, the parade will turn right onto Almonte Street and head up to Martin Street. At Martin the parade turns right again and follows Bridge Street back to the Arena.

For more information, visit https://www.mississippimills.ca/en/explore-and-play/mississippi-mills-christmas-parades.aspx

ARNPRIOR

Santa returns to Arnprior this holiday season for a drive-by parade.

The Santa Claus parade will be held on Saturday, Dec. 4 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Nick Smith Centre.

The drive-thru parade includes floats and Christmas music, ending with a visit from Santa.

You are asked to bring a non-perishable food donation to support the Arnprior Food Bank.

BROCKVILLE

The Rotary Santa Claus stationary parade is set for Saturday, Nov. 27 on Court House Green.

Pedestrians are invited to enter at many of the intersections to Court House Green from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. to see Santa and Mrs. Claus and the parade.

For more information, visit scp.rotarybrockville.ca.

CARLETON PLACE

Santa Claus will be in Carleton Place on Saturday, Nov. 27 for the Santa Claus Parade.

The theme for this year's parade is "Favourite Christmas Stories."

The parade begins at 5 p.m. at Carleton Place High School, and will travel on Lake Avenue West before travelling up Bridge Street.

CARP

The 12th annual drive-thru Christmas Parade is set for Saturday, Dec. 11 at the Carp Fair Grounds.

The parade runs from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Donations to the West Carleton Food Access Centre will be accepted.

For more information, visit carpfair.ca.

CLARENCE-ROCKLAND

The Clarence-Rockland Parade of Lights is set for Sunday, Dec. 5 at 4:30 p.m.

The parade is scheduled to travel down Laurier Street in Rockland.

For more information, visit clarence-rockland.com

HAWKESBURY

Santa Claus is coming back to Hawkesbury for the return of the holiday parade.

The annual Santa Claus parade is set for Saturday, Dec. 4 at 5 p.m. It will travel along Main Street in Hawkesbury.

PAKENHAM

The Pakenham Santa Claus Parade is set for Saturday, Dec. 4 at 1 p.m.

The parade will leave the Stewart Community Centre.

For more information, visit https://www.mississippimills.ca/en/explore-and-play/pakenham-santa-claus-parade.aspx.

PEMBROKE

Santa Claus Parade of Lights is set for Saturday, Dec. 11 in Pembroke.

The theme for the parade is Christmas in the Ottawa Valley.

PERTH

The Perth Santa Claus Parade is set for Saturday, Dec. 4 at 5 p.m.

The parade will travel along Sunset Boulevard, Wilson Street, Foster Street, Gore Street and Cockburn Street, before turning onto Wilson Street where it will end at the Queen Elizabeth School.

For more information, visit https://perthsantaclausparade.com/?fbclid=IwAR0zsjv0drYzX0OyUoiMko6HueJa0n2w7byvOLk-i5Z-toCeiZS8Bc5V85w

PETAWAWA

The Petawawa Santa Claus Parade is set for Saturday, Dec. 4 at 6 p.m.

The parade will start at the Petawawa Plaza and end at the Petawawa Civic Centre.

For more information, visit petawawa.ca

RENFREW

Santa Claus is coming to Renfrew on Saturday. Dec. 4.

The Renfrew BIA is hosting the Renfrew Santa Claus Parade from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., with floats parked along Raglan Street and in front of town hall.

Guests are invited to tour the floats in person.

RICHMOND

The Richmond Santa Claus Parade is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 4.

The drive-thru parade begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Richmond Fairgrounds.

SMITHS FALLS

The Smiths Falls Santa Claus Parade is set for Saturday, Dec. 11 at 5 p.m.

The theme for this year's parade is Disney.