Here are the various ways to vote in the Ontario election

There are several options available for Ontario residents wishing to vote in this year’s provincial election on June 2.

Resident can vote early by mail, at an advance voting location or simply on election day.

CTV News Toronto has compiled a list explaining the different ways.

VOTING ON ELECTION DAY

People can vote in person on June 2 between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. at the voting location assigned to them based on their current residential address.

Those choosing to vote in person on June 2 will need to show their ID to an election official, who will check if they are on the voters list. If they are not on the list, the official will add their name to the list, and ask them to sign a declaration.

ADVANCE VOTING LOCATIONS

Ontario residents can vote at any of the advance voting locations in their electoral district between May 19 and May 28. Advance voting locations are open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Similarly to voting on election day, people will need to show their ID to an election official, who will check to see if they are on the voters list. If they are not on the list, they will be asked to sign a declaration and will be added to the list.

RETURNING OFFICE

Starting May 5, voters were able to cast their ballots at their local returning office. Residents have until 6 p.m. the day before election day to vote at their returning office.

Once a voter arrives at the returning office, they will be asked to show their ID to an election official. They voter will then be asked to complete an application form to register for a special ballot and take a declaration. An election official will then give them a ballot.

VOTING BY MAIL

The application to vote by mail became available on May 4. Once a resident votes by mail successfully, they will be unable to choose another voting option.

The deadline to apply to vote by mail is 6 p.m. on May 27. Once the vote by mail application has been reviewed and approved, a voting kit with a ballot will be mailed to residents at the mailing address provided.

Elections Ontario says it must receive a completed voting kit by 6 p.m. on June 2 for it to be counted.

In order to vote by mail, people will need to complete a vote by mail application and provide a copy of at least one piece of government-issued ID.

They can apply to vote by mail through an online application or by downloading and printing an application.

If a voter decides to print an application, they must complete and sign the forms and submit a copy of a government-issued ID that shows their address and name. If they do not have such an ID, then they can submit a government-issued ID that shows their name and one proof of name and residence from a non-government entity, like a utility bill or a pay stub.

They need to submit their printed application through email to sb@elections.on.ca or mail it Elections Ontario, Special Ballot, 51 Rolark Drive, Toronto, Ontario M1R 3B1.

Once a person gets their voting kit, they can choose to use the prepaid envelope to return it or they can drop it off at their returning office. People outside of the country, will be responsible for the international postage.

HOME VISITS

People can request a home visit to vote for a number of reasons, including if they are unable to go to the voting location due to a disability, if they are unable to read or write, if they are unable to complete an application form or if they require assistance.

If a home visit is required, two election officials will bring a voting kit to a person’s home to assist them. The voter will need to show one piece of ID and complete the application form before getting their ballot.

To request a home visit, people would need to contact their returning office.

VOTING IN HOSPITALS

Elections Ontario will hold a three-day hospital program, where officials will visit participating hospitals and bring voting kits for people who are temporarily hospitalized.

Voters will need to show one piece of ID and complete the application form before receiving their ballot. They can use their hospital bracelet as proof of name and address.

STUDENTS LIVING AWAY FROM HOME

Students who are living away from home and studying in Ontario are able to vote in the electoral district of either their home address or where they are studying school.

Elections Ontario says on-campus voting is only available for students living on campus, and that all voters will need to bring ID.

Students studying outside of Ontario can vote by mail or register as an absentee voter. An absentee voter would be automatically sent a voting kit to vote by mail from May 5 to May 27.