Here are the warming centres open in Simcoe County during the winter chill
Warming centres across Simcoe County are open for vulnerable individuals during the coldest months of the year.
After a month of literal temperature highs and lows, the pendulum has swung to more seasonable cold temperatures, bringing with it wind chills not seen since November 29.
The wind chill hit -14C on Tuesday morning, and wind chills are forecast to continue into Wednesday morning.
The following centres are in operation across the county:
Barrie
The Gilbert Centre, 80 Bradford Street
From 8:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. daily
The Busby Centre, 20 Rose Street (alternative space - activated during inclement weather)
From 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Additional Emergency Winter Overnight Shelter Beds
From 5 p.m. - 11 a.m. daily
Orillia
Orillia Community Church, 64 Colborne Street East
From 9 p.m. - 7 a.m. daily
Bradford
WOW Living Out of the Cold Café, 177 Church Street
From 9 p.m. - 8 a.m. daily
The county also supports mobile response outreach teams and, in extreme conditions, can activate alternate spaces and temporary overflow beds in shelters, which happens when weather temperatures reach -7C or colder.