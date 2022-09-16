Here are the Waterloo region school bus routes that will be cancelled next week
Starting Monday, Student Transportation Services of Waterloo Region (STSWR) said it is temporarily cancelling eight routes impacting around 850 students in Waterloo region and neighbouring townships.
The route cancellations announced Friday came the day after local school said some routes would be temporarily cancelled “due to the ongoing bus driver shortage and lingering impacts of the public board’s cyber-attack on our shared bus planning software.”
“We expect the cancellation to be minimal in the coming weeks,” said Benoit Bourgault, General Manager at STSWR, in an email. “Recruiting efforts and training are going well, we have a number of drivers in or beginning their training.”
Bourgault said the bus operators have about 30 openings, but “the number is improving by the day.”
The route cancellations are expected to be ongoing until at least December.
According to STSWR, the 850 students impacted are out of 32,000 students who use their transportation services.
The STSWR said it is hopeful things will improve soon.
