Here are the Windsor police 2023 anti-noise campaign results

Windsor police have released the results of their 2023 anti-noise campaign.

Officers issued 3,000 citations for speeding, stunt driving, and other noise-related infractions during the campaign.

The awareness and enforcement initiative, which ran from May 1 until September 5, aimed to reduce unnecessary and excessive vehicular noise. Police targeted motorists who raced their vehicles, revved their engines, squealed their tires or produced unnecessary noise.

Over a four-month period, officers handed out 2,865 citations for speeding, 77 citations for stunt driving, and 58 citations for other noise-related infractions.

“Unnecessary vehicle noise and speeding continue to be among the top concerns for people in our community,” said Inspector Jennifer Crosby, who oversees the Traffic Enforcement Unit. “We hope that the actions taken throughout this campaign will encourage people to slow down, discourage unnecessary noise, and ultimately make our streets safer for everyone.”

While the campaign has ended, officers will continue to monitor for noise-related offences and take appropriate enforcement action.

To file a noise complaint, please use the Windsor Police Service’s online reporting system or call their non-emergency line at 519-258-6111. The 911 number should only be used in case of an emergency.