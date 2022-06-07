Here are the worst roads in western Ontario, according to CAA voters

The votes are in and the Canadian Automobile Association (CAA) has released its annual list of Ontario’s worst roads.

The campaign sees Ontario residents nominate and vote for roads in their communities in notably poor condition. They can vote on issues ranging from congestion, potholes, poor road signs and the timing of traffic lights.

This year’s campaign saw 3,000 roads nominated across 182 Ontario municipalities, according to the CAA.

Drivers accounted for the majority of the votes being cast, with cyclists and pedestrians accounting for about a quarter of the votes.

While no local thoroughfares made the province-wide top 10, three of the five worst roads in the CAA’s western region are in Guelph. Two are in London.

According to voters the roads the worst roads to drive on in the western region – which includes Waterloo region, Brant, Huron, Middlesex, Norfolk, Oxford, Perth and Wellington counties – are:

Speedvale Avenue West, Guelph York Road, Guelph (ranked first in last year's western Ontario list) Adelaide Street North, London Pack Road, London Speedvale Avenue East, Guelph

‘COORDINATED VOICE’

CAA assistant vice president of government and community relations, Teresa Di Felice told CTV News Toronto the ultimate goal of this campaign is to “give people a coordinated, collaborative voice to get their message across.”

“It can be challenging as an individual to have your voice heard – in particular, on infrastructure issues,” she added. “But we know the campaign works."

With files from CTV Toronto