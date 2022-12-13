Here are your city of Ottawa committee members
The city of Ottawa’s nominating committee has named chairs, vice-chairs and members for the city’s standing committees, subcommittees, and boards.
The nominations announced Tuesday will rise to council Wednesday for approval.
This term of council will have 10 standing committees, one subcommittee, and two quasi-judicial bodies with Councillor members.
STANDING COMMITTEES AND SUBCOMMITTEES
Here is who was nominated for each committee:
Agriculture and Rural Affairs:
Chair: George Darouze
Vice-Chair: Clarke Kelly
Members: David Brown, Catherine Kitts, Matthew Luloff
Audit Committee:
Chair: Cathy Curry
Vice-Chair: David Brown
Members: David Hill, Wilson Lo, Theresa Kavanagh, Catherine Kitts, Allan Hubley, Marty Carr
Built Heritage Committee:
Chair: Rawlson King
Vice-Chair: Stéphanie Plante
Members: Clarke Kelly, Ariel Troster, Jeff Leiper
Community Services Committee:
Chair: Laura Dudas
Vice-Chair: Jessica Bradley
Members : Ariel Troster, Marty Carr, Steve Desroches, Wilson Lo, Allan Hubley, Theresa Kavanagh
Emergency Preparedness and Protective Services Committee:
Chair: Riley Brockington
Vice-Chair: David Hill
Members: Allan Hubley, Laine Johnson, Stéphanie Plante, Clarke Kelly, Laura Dudas, Matthew Luloff, Sean Devine, Steve Desroches, Jessica Bradley
Environment and Climate Change Committee:
Chair: Shawn Menard
Vice-Chair: Marty Carr
Members: Riley Brockington, Cathy Curry, Rawlson King, Tim Tierney, Matthew Luloff, David Hill, Theresa Kavanagh, David Brown, Sean Devine
Planning and Housing Committee:
Chair: Jeff Leiper
Vice-Chair: Glen Gower
Members: Theresa Kavanagh, Tim Tierney, Catherine Kitts, Clarke Kelly, Cathy Curry, Ariel Troster, Wilson Lo, Laura Dudas, Laine Johnson, Riley Brockington
Transit Commission:
Chair: Glen Gower
Vice-Chair: Cathy Curry
Members: Riley Brockington, Marty Carr, Wilson Lo, Tim Tierney, David Hill, Jeff Leiper
Transportation:
Chair: Tim Tierney
Vice-Chair: Catherine Kitts
Members: Steve Desroches, Sean Devine, George Darouze, Glen Gower, Jessica Bradley, Matthew Luloff, Ariel Troster, Laine Johnson, Laura Dudas, Wilson Lo
Finance and Corporate Services Committee:
Chair: Mayor Mark Sutcliffe
Vice-Chair: Catherine Kitts
Members: George Darouze, Cathy Curry, Rawlson King, Laura Dudas, Riley Brockington, Shawn Menard, Jeff Leiper, Glen Gower, Tim Tierney
Members-at-Large: Matthew Luloff, Catherine Kitts
Light Rail subcommittee:
Chair: Steve Desroches
Vice-Chair: Cathy Curry
Members: Tim Tierney, Glen Gower, Jeff Leiper
The Finance and Corporate Services committee was known as the Finance and Economic Development Committee—a.k.a. “FEDCO”—in the previous term of council. It is made up of the chairs of each standing committee, Transit Commission and up to two members-at-large.
The Built Heritage Committee was a subcommittee last term. Council has also split the Community and Protective Services Committee into two standing committees, the Community Services Committee and the Emergency Preparedness and Protective Services Committee.
The Transit Commission will not have citizen commissioners this term.
The one subcommittee in this term of council will be the Light Rail Subcommittee. The two quasi-judicial bodies will be the Committee of Revision, made of up one member each from the Agriculture and Rural Affairs, Planning and Housing, and Transportation committees, and the Court of Revision, which will include three or five members of Agriculture and Rural Affairs.
The nominating committee named five members to the newly-created light rail subcommittee, but Coun. Theresa Kavanagh asked if it could be expanded to six members, with her as the sixth, to create a balance of men and women on the committee and because of the effect of LRT on Bay Ward in Stage 2. That request will have to be debated by city council on Wednesday.
BOARDS
Councillors have also been named to various boards.
Here is which councillors will sit on each board:
Ottawa Police Services Board:
Mayor Mark Sutcliffe, Marty Carr, Cathy Curry
Ottawa Public Library Board:
Chair: Matthew Luloff
Council Members: Jessica Bradley, Rawlson King, Catherine Kitts
Ottawa Board of Health:
Chair: Catherine Kitts
Council Members: Rawlson King, Glen Gower, Theresa Kavanagh, Laura Dudas, Marty Carr
Hydro Ottawa Holding Inc.:
Laura Dudas for the mayor, and Cathy Curry
Ottawa Community Housing Corporation:
Chair: Theresa Kavanagh
Council Members (in addition to Mayor ex officio): Marty Carr, Stéphanie Plante, Glen Gower
City of Ottawa Superannuation Fund:
David Brown, Marty Carr, George Darouze
Ottawa Community Lands Development Corporation, in addition to the Mayor:
Clarke Kelly, Laine Johnson, Jeff Leiper
Crime Prevention Ottawa:
David Hill for the Mayor, Allan Hubley
Ottawa Film Office:
Sean Devine (for the Mayor)
Shaw Centre Board of Directors:
Jessica Bradley. Stéphanie Plante
Rideau Valley Conservation Authority:
Shawn Menard, George Darouze, Theresa Kavanagh
Mississippi Valley Conservation Authority:
Clarke Kelly, Glen Gower, Cathy Curry
South Nation Conservation Authority:
George Darouze, Catherine Kitts