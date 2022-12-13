Here are your city of Ottawa committee members

The city of Ottawa’s nominating committee has named chairs, vice-chairs and members for the city’s standing committees, subcommittees, and boards.

The nominations announced Tuesday will rise to council Wednesday for approval.

This term of council will have 10 standing committees, one subcommittee, and two quasi-judicial bodies with Councillor members.

STANDING COMMITTEES AND SUBCOMMITTEES

Here is who was nominated for each committee:

Agriculture and Rural Affairs:

Chair: George Darouze

Vice-Chair: Clarke Kelly

Members: David Brown, Catherine Kitts, Matthew Luloff

Audit Committee:

Chair: Cathy Curry

Vice-Chair: David Brown

Members: David Hill, Wilson Lo, Theresa Kavanagh, Catherine Kitts, Allan Hubley, Marty Carr

Built Heritage Committee:

Chair: Rawlson King

Vice-Chair: Stéphanie Plante

Members: Clarke Kelly, Ariel Troster, Jeff Leiper

Community Services Committee:

Chair: Laura Dudas

Vice-Chair: Jessica Bradley

Members : Ariel Troster, Marty Carr, Steve Desroches, Wilson Lo, Allan Hubley, Theresa Kavanagh

Emergency Preparedness and Protective Services Committee:

Chair: Riley Brockington

Vice-Chair: David Hill

Members: Allan Hubley, Laine Johnson, Stéphanie Plante, Clarke Kelly, Laura Dudas, Matthew Luloff, Sean Devine, Steve Desroches, Jessica Bradley

Environment and Climate Change Committee:

Chair: Shawn Menard

Vice-Chair: Marty Carr

Members: Riley Brockington, Cathy Curry, Rawlson King, Tim Tierney, Matthew Luloff, David Hill, Theresa Kavanagh, David Brown, Sean Devine

Planning and Housing Committee:

Chair: Jeff Leiper

Vice-Chair: Glen Gower

Members: Theresa Kavanagh, Tim Tierney, Catherine Kitts, Clarke Kelly, Cathy Curry, Ariel Troster, Wilson Lo, Laura Dudas, Laine Johnson, Riley Brockington

Transit Commission:

Chair: Glen Gower

Vice-Chair: Cathy Curry

Members: Riley Brockington, Marty Carr, Wilson Lo, Tim Tierney, David Hill, Jeff Leiper

Transportation:

Chair: Tim Tierney

Vice-Chair: Catherine Kitts

Members: Steve Desroches, Sean Devine, George Darouze, Glen Gower, Jessica Bradley, Matthew Luloff, Ariel Troster, Laine Johnson, Laura Dudas, Wilson Lo

Finance and Corporate Services Committee:

Chair: Mayor Mark Sutcliffe

Vice-Chair: Catherine Kitts

Members: George Darouze, Cathy Curry, Rawlson King, Laura Dudas, Riley Brockington, Shawn Menard, Jeff Leiper, Glen Gower, Tim Tierney

Members-at-Large: Matthew Luloff, Catherine Kitts

Light Rail subcommittee:

Chair: Steve Desroches

Vice-Chair: Cathy Curry

Members: Tim Tierney, Glen Gower, Jeff Leiper

The Finance and Corporate Services committee was known as the Finance and Economic Development Committee—a.k.a. “FEDCO”—in the previous term of council. It is made up of the chairs of each standing committee, Transit Commission and up to two members-at-large.

The Built Heritage Committee was a subcommittee last term. Council has also split the Community and Protective Services Committee into two standing committees, the Community Services Committee and the Emergency Preparedness and Protective Services Committee.

The Transit Commission will not have citizen commissioners this term.

The one subcommittee in this term of council will be the Light Rail Subcommittee. The two quasi-judicial bodies will be the Committee of Revision, made of up one member each from the Agriculture and Rural Affairs, Planning and Housing, and Transportation committees, and the Court of Revision, which will include three or five members of Agriculture and Rural Affairs.

The nominating committee named five members to the newly-created light rail subcommittee, but Coun. Theresa Kavanagh asked if it could be expanded to six members, with her as the sixth, to create a balance of men and women on the committee and because of the effect of LRT on Bay Ward in Stage 2. That request will have to be debated by city council on Wednesday.

BOARDS

Councillors have also been named to various boards.

Here is which councillors will sit on each board:

Ottawa Police Services Board:

Mayor Mark Sutcliffe, Marty Carr, Cathy Curry

Ottawa Public Library Board:

Chair: Matthew Luloff

Council Members: Jessica Bradley, Rawlson King, Catherine Kitts

Ottawa Board of Health:

Chair: Catherine Kitts

Council Members: Rawlson King, Glen Gower, Theresa Kavanagh, Laura Dudas, Marty Carr

Hydro Ottawa Holding Inc.:

Laura Dudas for the mayor, and Cathy Curry

Ottawa Community Housing Corporation:

Chair: Theresa Kavanagh

Council Members (in addition to Mayor ex officio): Marty Carr, Stéphanie Plante, Glen Gower

City of Ottawa Superannuation Fund:

David Brown, Marty Carr, George Darouze

Ottawa Community Lands Development Corporation, in addition to the Mayor:

Clarke Kelly, Laine Johnson, Jeff Leiper

Crime Prevention Ottawa:

David Hill for the Mayor, Allan Hubley

Ottawa Film Office:

Sean Devine (for the Mayor)

Shaw Centre Board of Directors:

Jessica Bradley. Stéphanie Plante

Rideau Valley Conservation Authority:

Shawn Menard, George Darouze, Theresa Kavanagh

Mississippi Valley Conservation Authority:

Clarke Kelly, Glen Gower, Cathy Curry

South Nation Conservation Authority:

George Darouze, Catherine Kitts