Here comes another snow and wind storm

Snow, gusty wind and then an arctic blast are on tap for central and northern Alberta this weekend.

Edmonton and area will see most of its snowfall overnight Friday into early Saturday morning.

By midday or early Saturday afternoon, the snow should move off to the ESE.

Because the city's on the edge of the storm track, estimated snowfall totals are uncertain. However, 3 to 8 cm looks likely. If the system shifts further south, this may turn out to be more wind than snow.

BUT...if the track shifts further north, 10-ish centimetres isn't out of the question. Here's a look at the latest projected snowfall totals from the GRAF model.

We're far more certain about the wind. Northwesterlies as 20-30 km/h with gusts in the 40 to 50 km/h range will start early Saturday morning and continue through the afternoon.

Blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility, especially on highways outside the city and with temperature falling through the day, wind chills will drop into the minus teens by Saturday afternoon.

Snowfall warnings are in effect for much of western Alberta from the Peace Country south to the U.S. border. Ten to 20 cm is likely through those regions.

As the system develops, more areas may be added to the warning zone.

Arctic air drops in on Saturday night and we start a string of days with highs in minus double digits on Sunday.

Looking further ahead, another storm system has the potential to produce heavy snow in southern and central Alberta on Monday.

It's early to be confident in snowfall estimates, but 5 to 10 cm looks possible for the Edmonton region.