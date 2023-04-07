Here comes the sun – and the heat
The Easter long weekend will boast ample sunshine and warmth for the Windsor, Ont. region, and with this week’s weather featuring temperatures that are well above seasonal, Windsorites might want to keep their summer clothing and sunscreen on standby.
According to Environment Canada, Windsor will see a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 9 C on Good Friday.
Overnight, skies will remain clear with a low of – 4 C, feeling like – 6 with the wind chill.
On Saturday, the day will start off with sunny skies, before transitioning to a mix of sun and cloud in the morning, and sustained winds of 15 km/h. The high will reach 12 C, but will feel like – 6 C in the morning.
Overnight Saturday, skies will remain clear with a low of – 3 C.
On Easter Sunday, Windsor will see more sunny weather and a high of 15 C – perfect weather for the arrival of the Easter bunny.
The average daytime high for Windsor this time of year is 11 C.
Here’s a look at Windsor’s forecast for the rest of the week
Monday: Sunny. High of 19 C.
Tuesday: Sunny. High of 25 C.
Wednesday: Sunny. High of 27 C.
Thursday: Sunny. High of 27 C.
