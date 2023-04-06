Here comes the sun! Long weekend delivers

After an extended stretch of dreary days and rounds of heavy rain, the weather pattern is changing, and just in time for the holiday weekend.

High pressure will dominate in the coming days, leading to sunshine and warming temperatures.

The clouds will clear Thursday night and sunshine is on the way for Good Friday.

If you are heading outside for some outdoor fun, you can expect a noticeably cooler start to the weekend with the high Friday in the low single digits.

The forecast is calling for an extended stay of sunshine with limited opportunity for showers.

A beautiful Easter Sunday is on the way — the daytime high will climb near 13 C under a sun-filled sky, which will be great for all the outdoor egg hunts.

The seven-day forecast will see temperatures climb above normal as a long wave ridge builds over the American plains and shifts east into the Great Lakes.

A nice spring warm up will arrive Tuesday with highs set to hit the 20 C in London for the first time this year.

The milder temperatures will stick around with above average warmth expected through the week of April 17-21.

Here’s a look at the forecast:

Friday: Mainly sunny. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 6. Wind chill minus 8 in the morning.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 7.

Sunday: Sunny. High 13.

Monday: Sunny. High 18.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 18.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 23.