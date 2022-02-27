Here is a list of items Maritimers can donate to help people in Ukraine
Ukrainians in the Maritimes have launched efforts to help the people of Ukraine.
Anastasiia Mereshchuk, a member of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress in Halifax, has started Stand with Ukraine Merch, a non-profit initiative to sell T-shirts to help raise funds for humanitarian support.
“All of the proceeds will go to the Ukrainian foundations to address Ukrainian army needs and everyday needs for civilians,” she said.
Oleksii Shatov, owner of Topaz Transport Inc., said volunteers are also collecting items such as medical supplies and clothes, and organizing a way to pick them up from various locations in the Maritimes and transport them to Ukraine.
In Nova Scotia, items can be dropped off at 1 Kingswood Drive, unit 200, in Hammonds Plains, N.S.
In Charlottetown, items can be dropped off at 149 Sherwood Road, Sherwood Truck & Auto Repair.
Oksana Tesla, a representative of the Ukrainian community in Fredericton, said people have been dropping off items at volunteers’ homes in the Moncton, Saint John and Fredericton areas. The group is deciding on a drop-off location to share publicly.
According to Shatov, the items most needed are:
Medicines and medical supplies:
- Ibuprofen
- Acetaminophen
- Antipyretics
- Diarrhea medicines
- Bandages
- Nurofen
- Blood bags
- Droppers
- Catheters
- Elastic bandages
- Alcohol wipes
- Gauze
- Gauze wipes
- Novorapid
- Protafan
- Insulin sensors
- Meloxicam
- Ciprofloxacin
- Novalis
- Caver
- Hemostatic bandage
- Nasopharyngeal tube
- Laryngeal tube
- Conicotomy set
- Decompression needle
- Occlusal sticker
- YUTA type
- Ambu Perfit ACE cervical collar
- SAM Pelvic Sling II Israeli Emergency Bandage 8"/12"
- additional medical backpacks
- additional ampoules
- Blood transfusion kits
- Tranexamic acid (in ampoules)
- Painkillers
- Disposable gloves
- Insulin, Glucose
- Wound patches
- Chlorhexidine
- Lidocaine/Ketanov
- Dexamethasone
Food:
- canned food/non-perishable food
- cereals
- dry rations
- sublimates
- coffee (custard / instant)
- tea
- energy drinks
- sugar
- chocolate bars
Other:
- power banks
- bandages
- adhesive tape
- flashlights
- sleeping bags
- blankets
- A4 paper
- candles
- flashlights
- empty bags (for sand)
- thermal underwear (large size)
- shoes 44+ size
- large warm socks
- warm clothes in large sizes
- fleeces, knee pads, mittens first aid kits, walkie-talkies, tactical trousers
- mats
- blankets
- pillow
- personal hygiene (toothbrushes, paste, toilet paper, pads, etc.)
- diapers
- antiseptics
- kettles
- extension cords
- baby formula
- shaving gels and razors
- shampoos
- plastic tableware
- garbage bags
- towels
“We have to help our people to survive and keep them safe,” Shatov said.
He said his family is in hiding in Ukraine right now, including his mother, daughter and grandchild.
“From one day I think we have supplies for one plane,” Shatov said, adding he hopes government will help.
“This is not just for Ukrainians. This is for everyone. Everybody who worries about the situation, help us,” he said