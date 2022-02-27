Here is a list of items Maritimers can donate to help people in Ukraine

Ukrainians in the Maritimes have launched efforts to help the people of Ukraine.

Anastasiia Mereshchuk, a member of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress in Halifax, has started Stand with Ukraine Merch, a non-profit initiative to sell T-shirts to help raise funds for humanitarian support.

“All of the proceeds will go to the Ukrainian foundations to address Ukrainian army needs and everyday needs for civilians,” she said.

Oleksii Shatov, owner of Topaz Transport Inc., said volunteers are also collecting items such as medical supplies and clothes, and organizing a way to pick them up from various locations in the Maritimes and transport them to Ukraine.

In Nova Scotia, items can be dropped off at 1 Kingswood Drive, unit 200, in Hammonds Plains, N.S.

In Charlottetown, items can be dropped off at 149 Sherwood Road, Sherwood Truck & Auto Repair.

Oksana Tesla, a representative of the Ukrainian community in Fredericton, said people have been dropping off items at volunteers’ homes in the Moncton, Saint John and Fredericton areas. The group is deciding on a drop-off location to share publicly.

According to Shatov, the items most needed are:

Medicines and medical supplies:

Ibuprofen

Acetaminophen

Antipyretics

Diarrhea medicines

Bandages

Nurofen

Blood bags

Droppers

Catheters

Elastic bandages

Alcohol wipes

Gauze

Gauze wipes

Novorapid

Protafan

Insulin sensors

Meloxicam

Ciprofloxacin

Novalis

Caver

Hemostatic bandage

Nasopharyngeal tube

Laryngeal tube

Conicotomy set

Decompression needle

Occlusal sticker

YUTA type

Ambu Perfit ACE cervical collar

SAM Pelvic Sling II Israeli Emergency Bandage 8"/12"

additional medical backpacks

additional ampoules

Blood transfusion kits

Tranexamic acid (in ampoules)

Painkillers

Disposable gloves

Insulin, Glucose

Wound patches

Chlorhexidine

Lidocaine/Ketanov

Dexamethasone

Food:

canned food/non-perishable food

cereals

dry rations

sublimates

coffee (custard / instant)

tea

energy drinks

sugar

chocolate bars

Other:

power banks

bandages

adhesive tape

flashlights

sleeping bags

blankets

A4 paper

candles

flashlights

empty bags (for sand)

thermal underwear (large size)

shoes 44+ size

large warm socks

warm clothes in large sizes

fleeces, knee pads, mittens first aid kits, walkie-talkies, tactical trousers

mats

blankets

pillow

personal hygiene (toothbrushes, paste, toilet paper, pads, etc.)

diapers

antiseptics

kettles

extension cords

baby formula

shaving gels and razors

shampoos

plastic tableware

garbage bags

towels

“We have to help our people to survive and keep them safe,” Shatov said.

He said his family is in hiding in Ukraine right now, including his mother, daughter and grandchild.

“From one day I think we have supplies for one plane,” Shatov said, adding he hopes government will help.

“This is not just for Ukrainians. This is for everyone. Everybody who worries about the situation, help us,” he said