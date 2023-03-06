Here is a look at the effectiveness of the Sudbury COVID-19 vaccination clinics

With another round of COVID-19 booster shots being recommended for certain sectors of the population, a new study is out showing the most efficient ways to deliver the immunizations and CTV News spoke to the Sudbury health unit to see how it stacked up.

The study from the Ontario Ministry of Health found what it calls the 'Circular Hockey Hub' model for giving people their shots was more effective than any other style.

This sees vaccinators move around a circular setup of chairs while patients stay seated.

"What we did locally is similar but a little bit different. We had hockey hub model pods. So we had rows where everybody was lined up and seated in one stop and then like in the circular model, our staff circulated to vaccinate," said Nastassia McNair, the manager of research evaluation and knowledge exchange for Public Health Sudbury and Districts.

Looking at the mass-vaccination sites in the study, the hockey hub model saw 50 doses per hour distributed while the traditional models achieved 13 doses per hour and the drive-thru method saw seven doses per hour.

In Sudbury, the health unit said that meant a lot of people were able to be vaccinated efficiently and quickly.

"This allowed us to increase the number of people that we could vaccinate in a clinic. So we were having appointments every two minutes and we were able to do a total of 3,000 individuals in a day at Countryside arena," McNair said.

Clients spent around five minutes from the time they entered the facility to getting vaccinated compared to 11.5 minutes in traditional setups and 14 minutes at drive-thru sites.

"The whole COVID-19 experience brought forward some really great lessons," McNair said.

"We know there are pros and cons to a number of different clinic models and every public health unit needs to innovate with what works with their situation."

CTV News contacted the Ministry of Health about the study and received this statement in response:

"In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, our government worked with health care partners across the province to vaccinate millions of Ontarians in a matter of months.

Our efforts in collaboration with public health units, hospitals, long-term care homes, physicians, nurses, pharmacists, first responders and many more front-line partners and volunteers, resulted in Ontario being second to Japan in our response to COVID-19 and over 37.6 million doses of the vaccines administered across the province."

The study looked at how to effectively vaccinate a large population of people with the goal to use the data to help support and possible future large-scale vaccine campaigns.