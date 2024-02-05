Here is everything you need to know about the April 8 solar eclipse in eastern Ontario

On April 8, eastern Ontario will be treated to a total solar eclipse, a rare event that won’t be seen in Canada again until 2044.

A solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes between the earth and the sun, casting its shadow on the earth. A total solar eclipse occurs when the moon completely blocks out the sun's light and causes night-like darkness during the day on a very small sliver of the earth's surface.

This sliver is also known as the path of totality.

"During a total solar eclipse, the path of totality is a narrow corridor approximately 100 to 115 km wide where the sun appears to be completely covered by the moon for a short period of time (between 2 and 3 minutes). This is the most spectacular part of the eclipse," the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) says on its website.

While total solar eclipses occur about once every 18 months, you need to be directly along the eclipse's specific path to see the full effect. Most Canadians haven't had the chance since 1979.

While Ottawa lies close to the path of totality, where the sun will be fully covered by the moon, a deep partial eclipse is sure to bring fascinating sky darkening and edge effects.

According to timeanddate.com, Ottawa will see a partial solar eclipse, with about 98.87 per cent of the sun being covered by the moon. The eclipse will begin at 2:11 p.m. and will reach its peak at 3:35 p.m. The entire event will end by 4:35 p.m.

All this will be weather dependent, as cloud cover could impact viewing abilities.

Ottawa enthusiasts who want to see total darkness will have to travel south of Ottawa and close to the border to see the total eclipse. The path of totality will pass just south of Kemptville, or about 45 minutes south of downtown Ottawa by car.

Kingston, Brockville, Belleville, Cornwall and eastern Ontario towns along the Canada-U.S. border, are the places where conditions will be ideal for viewing the total eclipse.

The total eclipse can be viewed in Belleville from 3:21:37 to 3:23:41 p.m. (2 minutes and 4 seconds); Kingston from 3:22:15 to 3:25:19 p.m. (3 minutes and 4 seconds); in Brockville from 3:23:28 to 3:26:15 p.m. (2 minutes and 47 seconds); and in Cornwall from 3:24:58 to 3:27:14 p.m. (2 minutes and 16 seconds).

In addition, the path of totality will pass through the southern half of the city of Montreal at 3:26:49 to 3:28:16 p.m. (1 minute and 27 seconds). Totality will just miss Toronto, but will be visible in Hamilton, St-Catharines and Niagara Falls.

Kingston will see the longest total eclipse time, with over three minutes of darkness. It is the first time in 700 years the city will see a total solar eclipse and the last until the year 2399, according to Queen's University.

According to NASA, the eclipse will begin in Mexico, entering the United States in Texas and traveling through Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine.

Small parts of Tennessee and Michigan will also experience the total solar eclipse.

The eclipse will enter Canada through southern Ontario, and continue through Quebec, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Cape Breton. It will exit continental North America on the coast of Newfoundland, at 5:16 p.m. NST.

The most recent total solar eclipse in Canada occurred in Aug. 2008, but was only visible in the far north. Before that, Canadians were last treated to a total solar eclipse in Feb. 1979, with Manitoba getting the most spectacular view. After this April, the next Canadian total solar eclipse will occur in Aug. 2044 over parts of Alberta, B.C. and the territories. Atlantic Canada will have its next chance in May 2079.

How to watch the eclipse safely

The CSA warns that looking directly at the sun without appropriate protection during the total solar eclipse, "can lead to serious problems such as partial or complete loss of eyesight."

If the sun is not completely eclipsed, you must always use ISO-certified eye protection ("eclipse glasses") or a handheld solar viewer to watch the eclipse. Eclipse glasses are NOT regular sunglasses.

Safe sun glasses must comply with the ISO 12312-2 international standard. You can view the eclipse directly without proper eye protection only when the moon completely obscures the sun’s bright face – during the brief and spectacular period known as totality.

Always inspect the glasses before use. If torn or damaged, discard the device. Always supervise children using solar viewers.

Do NOT look at the sun through a camera lens, telescope, binoculars or any other optical device that does not have a solar filter while wearing eclipse glasses. The concentrated solar rays can burn through the filter and cause serious eye injury.

Seek expert advice from an astronomer before using a solar filter with a camera, telescope, binoculars or any other optical device.

Remember to wear sunscreen, a hat and protective clothing to prevent skin damage.

Those without eclipse glasses can use an indirect viewing method, such as a pinhole projector (ex. a hole punched in an index card).

The CSA has instructions on its website on how to build your own solar-viewing projector.

School PA Days

Over the last few weeks, several school boards in eastern Ontario have moved the scheduled April PA Day to Monday, April 8, out of an abundance of caution for students and staff who will be outside.

The following school boards have moved their PA Day due to the solar eclipse:

OCSB: Ottawa Catholic School Board (April 26 to April 8)

CECCE: Conseil des écoles catholiques du Centre-Est (April 26 to April 8)

CEPEO: Conseil des écoles publiques de l'Est de l'Ontario (April 26 to April 8)

CSDCEO: Conseil scolaire de district catholique de l’Est ontarien (April 26 to April 8)

UCDSB: Upper Canada District School Board (April 26 to April 8)

CDSBEO: Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario (April 26 to April 8)

RCDSB: Renfrew County District School Board (April 26 to April 8)

RCCDSB: Renfrew County Catholic District School Board (April 26 to April 8)

LDSB: Limestone District School Board (April 12 to April 8)

ALCDSB: Algonquin and Lakeshore Catholic District School Board (April 12 to April 8)

The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board (OCDSB) has not moved the PA Day in April.

"We are continuing to assess the situation and will be communicating with students, families and staff about April 8 in the coming weeks," an OCDSB spokesperson told CTV News Ottawa last month.

Viewing locations

The eclipse will travel eastward and cross the communities of Belleville, Brockville, Kingston and Cornwall at 3:21, 3:22, 3:23 and 3:24 p.m. respectively.

Belleville: Head over to Zwick Island and check out the solar eclipse from the southern side of the island. Potter’s Creek Conservation Area is another good spot, especially on the southwestern edge of the park by the water.

Kingston: Fort Henry National Historic Site will be hosting a viewing party for the eclipse. Enter the realm of 19th century military life, experience guided tours and scenic views. Otherwise, get as close to the waterfront as you can. Lakeside Park or nearby Cedar Beach Conservation Area are excellent choices.

Brockville: Head to Blockhouse Island or any spot along the water for the best views.

Cornwall: Lamoureaux Park is a great choice as it overlooks the water. Another scenic choice is Guindon Park, with some vantage points overlooking the water.

Solar eclipse playlist

Destination Ontario has created a sun, moon and eclipse-themed soundtrack as you plan and travel to your eclipse destination:

Sun Giant by Fleet Foxes

She’s Only Happy in the Sun by Ben Harper

A Place in the Sun by Stevie Wonder

Towards the Sun by Alexi Murdoch

Bad Moon Rising by CCR

The Killing Moon by Echo and the Bunnymen

Fly Me to The Moon by Frank Sinatra

Black Hole Sun by Soundgarden

Ain’t No Sunshine (cover) by Ladysmith Black Mambazo and Des’ree

Eclipse by Pink Floyd

Total Eclipse of the Heart by Bonnie Tyler

Paint It Black by The Rolling Stones

Ring of Fire by Johnny Cash

Here Comes the Sun by The Beatles

Follow the Sun by Xavier Rudd

The Sun is Shining by Bob Marley

I Can See Clearly Now by Johnny Nash

That’s Amore by Dean Martin

Steal my Sunshine by Len

For more information on exact times and dates for the eclipse in your location, go to timeanddate.com for details.

Information on eclipse safety can be found on the CSA's website.

