Here is how much a homicide investigation in Winnipeg costs

The Winnipeg Police Service is estimating that the total cost of its 2022 homicide investigations will be $10 million.

This number was published in a report from the Winnipeg Police Board meeting on Friday.

Last year, the Business Intelligence Unit analyzed a year of homicides cases and determined the average cost of a homicide investigation in 2021 was $214,211.

The report notes the total cost for all 2021 homicides is estimated at $9,211,080. This number is based on the costs of salaries, overtime, benefits, equipment, supplies and accommodations.

Other costs involved in homicide investigations are associated with the role of other police units in homicide investigations, and include salaries, benefits, and cruiser car costs.

Applying these figures to 47 homicides in Winnipeg – the total at the time the report was created -police estimated the 2022 homicide investigations will cost $10 million.

The report notes that homicide investigations place a lot of demand on police resources, particularly on forensic officers and homicide detectives, who often work multiple back-to-back shifts.

“This has both human and financial costs,” it says.

Winnipeg police have responded to 50 homicides in 2022.