Here is how much rain fell in Winnipeg last night

Parts of Winnipeg were hit with heavy rainfall last night, while other areas barely got any precipitation during an overnight storm in southeast Manitoba on Tuesday.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), between 25 and 40 millimetres (mm) of rain fell in southwest Winnipeg last night; however, the northeast part of the city only got 1 mm. The weather agency added that the airport was hit with 22 mm and the downtown area received 17 mm.

ECCC explained the difference in rainfall amounts has to do with the fact that the storm is dragging from Lake Manitoba through Steinbach.

As for other parts of the province, Zhoda was hit with the heaviest ran at 60.6 mm, while the Woodlands community got 38 mm.

A number of communities, including Victoria Beach, Steinbach and Whiteshell, still remain under a severe thunderstorm watch as of 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

According to ECCC, the environment in these areas remains favourable for the development of dangerous thunderstorms that could cause heavy winds, rain and hail.

Southern Manitoba saw scattered thunderstorms overnight as a warm front came eastwards into the province, but the thunderstorm activity is expected to weaken after sunrise.

ECCC reminds Manitobans that hail can damage property; heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling; and lightning injures and kills Canadians every year.