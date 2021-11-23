Here is how you can share your thoughts on Winnipeg's Enhanced Summer Bike Route Program
The City of Winnipeg wants to hear from residents about their experiences with the Enhanced Summer Bike Route Program this year.
The city said people can submit their feedback through an online survey.
The program included 17 streets that limited motor cars and other vehicles to one block from May to November. Some streets limited traffic daily, or on Sundays and holidays depending on the route.
"We are now looking to Winnipeggers to help us better understand how community members, residents, and cyclists experienced the Enhanced Sunday Holiday Bike Route Program pilot," the city said in a news release.
"We are also looking to gauge whether there is desire to continue any or all of the routes in some capacity beyond 2021 or until full studies can be conducted in each route’s respective area."
The feedback collected in the survey is going to be included in a report on the project that is being given to Council in 2022.
More information about the project can be found online.
