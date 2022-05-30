Here is the lineup for this year's Canada Day party in Ottawa

Canadian Heritage has unveiled the lineup for this year's Canada Day celebrations, with Chantal Kreviazuk among the artists set to headline the daytime show.

The festivities for Canada's 155th birthday will be the first in-person Canada Day celebration in Ottawa in three years. The July 1 celebrations will be held at LeBreton Flats park and Place des festivals Zibi on July 1, rather than the usual spot on Parliament Hill.

"Although Parliament Hill has been the official site of our national holiday for more than 50 years, the renovations to Parliament mean the main stages will move to new locations," Canadian Heritage said in a news release.

LeBreton Flats will host the daytime ceremony and evening show, while other programming will be held at the Place des festivals Zibi.

The daytime ceremony, starting at 11:30 a.m., will showcase the following Canadian artists:

Lisa LeBlanc

Sarahmée

Sebastian Gaskin

Boogat

Tenille Townes

DJ Shub

Josiane Comeau

Gurdeep Pandher

Chantal Kreviazuk

Kellie Loder

Riit

The evening show at 8 p.m. will include the following artists:

Charlotte Cardin

Salebarbes

Johnny Reid

Tenille Arts

Riit

Ariane Moffatt

Neon Dreams

Samian

Cindy Bédard

Gurdeep Pandher

WALK OFF THE EARTH

Sarahmée

William Prince

Sebastian Gaskin

Fireworks will happen at 10 p.m., with the best views from LeBreton Flats park, Zibi or the surrounding streets, which will be closed to traffic.

At place de festivals Zibi, emerging artists will be performing, there will be BMX demonstrations, urban artwork on display and other activities throughout July 1.

Although Parliament Hill won't be hosting the main ceremony, people can still head there and take photos, Canadian Heritage said in their release.

"On July 1, like every day of the year, people can visit Parliament Hill and take photos of this iconic site while enjoying special activities," the release said.