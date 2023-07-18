Here is what we know about the 'armed and dangerous' fugitive on the loose in North Bay, Ont.

Residents of North Bay are on edge Tuesday as the normally quiet northern Ontario community has become the centre of a nationwide manhunt for a dangerous fugitive wanted for dozens of violent crimes who is on the run from police. Here is what we know so far.

Using a license plate reader, North Bay police attempted to stop a vehicle that 54-year-old Marc Gauthier was riding in around 4:30 p.m. Monday.

"The vehicle pulled into the Shell gas station at the corner of Chippewa and Fisher streets and proceeded to the back of the building, where the parking lot meets Chippewa Street," Ins. Jeff Warner of North Bay Police Service said in a news conference Tuesday afternoon.

"Gauthier, who was a passenger in the vehicle, immediately exited the vehicle and jumped into the creek. Officers surrounded the heavily wooded area along both sides of the creek between Fisher Street and Memorial Gardens in an effort to prevent his escape."

Despite deploying a drone and canine unit, a search of the immediate area was unsuccessful.

"Subsequent investigation leads us to believe that Gauthier proceeded through the culvert underneath Chippewa Street and in fact headed towards the downtown area immediately upon jumping into the creek," Warner said.

"Our service and the Ontario Provincial Police deployed significant resources to the downtown area and cautioned the public about using the Kate Pace Way while the search was conducted as his whereabouts was unknown. Officers conducted patrols and searches by ground and air throughout the evening and into the early morning hours without success and Gauthier remains at large."

The female driver of the vehicle police pulled over was taken into custody by the OPP and the vehicle seized.

SPENT HALF HIS LIFE IN PRISON

"Gauthier is currently serving a 41-year, 4-month and 18-day sentence for robbery and firearm-related offences, plus forcible confinement, possession of an explosive device, escaping custody, assault, break-and-enter, theft, and drug possession for the purpose of trafficking," Warner said.

After serving two-thirds of his sentence, approximately 27 years, he received a statutory release Mar. 2.

He was staying at a halfway house in Barrie when he disappeared July 1.

Previously convicted of 40 robberies -- including 24 involving a weapon -- Gauthier allegedly robbed a bank in Alliston July 4 where he demanded cash from a CIBC teller while armed with an apparent gun, police said.

SEARCH CONTINUES

"Marc Gauthier remains at large, his whereabouts are unknown," Warner said.

"We have officers conducting patrols today (Tuesday) in an effort to locate him and respond to reported sightings. There is no information to suggest that he left North Bay or information that he remains here. Our information suggests that he does not have access to a vehicle that we know of."

Gauthier is also known to frequent Barrie, Parry Sound and the northwestern Quebec areas and police said he has no known connection to North Bay.

"There is a potential risk to public safety as Gauthier is a dangerous man who is currently serving a 41-year sentence for violent crimes and he's on the run from the police," Warner said.

"I'm sure he has no interest in going back to prison. That being said, there is no information he is still in our area and he's not committing random acts of violence to members of the community."

It is because of this that police are not conducting lockdowns or asking people to shelter in place.

"People should go about their daily activities as normal, but with no information that he is still in North Bay or that he has left North Bay, I simply encourage people to continue with safe practices that we should all be doing on a regular basis anyway: be aware of your surroundings, keep your vehicle doors locked and residences secure," Warner said.

WHAT TO WATCH FOR

Gauthier is described as a white bald man who may be clean-shaven. He is 5-foot-8 inches tall, approximately 160 pounds with brown eyes. Gauthier was last seen wearing jeans and a black t-shirt with a white logo on the back.

Anyone who sees Gauthier should not approach him and call 911.