Here is when you need to get your first dose to be fully vaccinated in time for back-to-school
Parents who want their children to be fully vaccinated in time for the return to the classroom will need to book a first-dose appointment by early next week.
On Wednesday, Dr. Joss Reimer, the medical lead for Manitoba's Vaccine Implementation Task Force, said students need to get their first dose by Tuesday, July 27, if they want to be fully vaccinated before the school year begins.
She said this allows the minimum 28 days required between the first and second dose, and the two weeks needed after the second dose.
"While we're in the midst of summer now, it is never too early to plan for back to school for your child to be fully vaccinated for back to school," Reimer said.
"It is a good time to add this to your summer calendar."
Reimer said there are Pfizer appointments available for young people aged 12 to 17.
The provincial government previously said in June it is planning to have all Kindergarten to Grade 12 students return to in-class learning full-time on Sept. 7.
