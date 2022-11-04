Here is where CUPE is picketing in northeastern Ontario

Despite the Ontario government passing legislation Thursday making it illegal to strike, education workers locked in a bitter labour dispute with the province are walking out Friday in protest.

Tens of thousands of education support workers – including custodians, educational assistants, early childhood educators and administrative staff – announced they will strike "until further notice."

On Thursday, the Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU) – which represents 8,000 education workers in the province – announced its members will walk of the job Friday in solidarity with CUPE.

As a result of the strike, several school boards in the northeast region have decided to close in-person classes. Find the list of school boards here.

One of the main issues is pay. CUPE said on average, its members earn $39,000 per year. The union wants a $3.25 per hour increase, but the province is offering $0.33 to $0.53 per hour.

Here is where members of CUPE will be picketing in northeastern Ontario Nov. 4:

Blind River – 1385 Highway 17

Chapleau – 20 Pine Street

Elk Lake – 33 3rd Street

Elliot Lake – NDP MPP Michael Mantha's office at 14 George Walk

Englehart – 61 5th Avenue

Espanola - 100 Tudhope Street

Hearst – NDP MPP Guy Bourgouin's office at 631 Front Street

Hornpayne – 68 Front Street

Iroquois Falls – 253 Main Street

Kapuskasing – NDP MPP Guy Bourgouin's office at 2 Ash Street

Manitoulin Island – Esso at 6002 Corner Hwy 540 & 551 in M'Chigeeng

Matheson – Intersection of Highways 11 and 101

Moonbeam – 66 Leonard Avenue

Moosonee – First Street, corner of the College Daycare

New Liskeard – NDP MPP John Vanthof's office at 247 Whitewood Avenue West #5

North Bay – PC MPP Vic Fedeli's office at 219 Main Street East

Powassan – 520B Main Street

Sault Ste. Marie – PC MPP Ross Romano's office at 390 Bay Street

Sault Ste. Marie – City Hall at 99 Foster Drive

Sables-Spanish River – 11 Birch Lake Road

Sturgeon Falls - Timiskaming-Cochrane NDP MPP John Vanthof's office at 193 King Street in West Nipissing

Sudbury - NDP MPP Jamie West's office at 555 Barrydowne Road

Timmins – PC MPP George Pirie's office at 54 Waterloo Road

White River – 102 Durham Street

