Here is where Manitobans were able to photograph the recent lunar eclipse

Manitobans were treated to a rare celestial sight Sunday night.

A total lunar eclipse was visible over Manitoba and other parts of Canada on Sunday. This eclipse, which saw the moon pass through Earth’s shadow, was a blood moon, due to the event turning the moon’s hue red. It was also nicknamed a flower moon since it occurred in May. With all of the conditions, the event was also nicknamed a “super flower blood moon.”

Manitoba was considered to be in the best spot for people to view the event.

Several Manitobans were able to get a clear glimpse of the eclipse and shared photos of the event with CTV News Winnipeg. Here are some of the shots we received.

The super flower blood moon is seen near Carman, Man. on May 15, 2022. Image source: Bev McLean

The super flower blood moon on May 15, 2022. Image source: Kendra Greasley

A lunar eclipse is pictured on May 15, 2022. Image source: Andrew McGregor

A super flower blood moon is pictured on May 15, 2022. Image source: Christa Smith

A lunar eclipse is pictured on May 15, 2022. Image source: Angie Ames Stryker

The super flower blood moon on May 15, 2022 near Stony Mountain, Man. Image source: Ted Bronson

The super flower blood moon on May 15, 2022. Image source: Brenden Burnell