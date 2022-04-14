Here is where the most snow has fallen so far during the Manitoba blizzard
The storm isn't over yet, but some preliminary snowfall numbers are in the books for Manitoba
Environment Canada released the most recent numbers Thursday afternoon showing Onanole, Man. experienced the largest amount of snowfall so far with 80 centimetres.
Killarney, Man. was next with 60 centimetres followed by Selkirk, Man. with 45 centimetres.
Estimates for Winnipeg show the city got between 20 and 30 centimetres over the last two days.
At the bottom of the list are Miami and Woodlands, Man. which each received 13 centimetres, while the Brandon Airport is reported to have received 12 centimetres.
Along with the snow in this storm came the wind.
Brandon had the peak wind gusts on April 13, with 91 km/h reported, followed by Pierson, Man. at 85 km/h.
Environment Canada noted the storm is expected to continue until Friday and therefore all snowfall amounts are preliminary.
-
Raptors rookie of the year candidate Barnes ready for first-ever NBA playoff seriesScottie Barnes will make his NBA post-season debut on Saturday when the Raptors visit the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 1 of their first-round series
-
'We're just human beings': Former Calgary first responder hopes to help others with PTSDWhen Chad Kennedy arrived at a horrific bus crash almost two years ago, he says it sent him into the darkest place he'd ever been in his life.
-
Dog custody battle explained: Windsor lawyers weigh inLawyers on both sides explain the legalities of a dog custody case in Windsor.
-
Construction on Langford film studios could begin as early as JuneThe development of southern Vancouver Island's first sound stage for film production took another step forward last week, with Langford's city council approving the project at a first reading.
-
Massive border lineups as B.C. residents head south for long weekendLong weekend travellers heading into Washington state faced hours-long border waits Friday, during the first statutory holiday since Canada relaxed re-entry requirements.
-
Cash stolen in overnight break-in at Kiddie Kobbler in Ottawa’s east endThe owner of Kiddie Kobbler is spending Good Friday cleaning up the popular shoe store in Ottawa’s east end after an overnight smash and grab.
-
-
COVID-19 increased tipping generosity of Canadians, data findsThe tipping generosity of Canadians continues to remain above pre-pandemic levels, according to new data from point of sale provider Square.
-
Refugee family from Ukraine seeking to return to Canada faces immigration backlogsMina Melad Gerges Makar and his family had to leave Canada for Ukraine after his immigration application was rejected in January. Now, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Makars hope to return to Canada, but the backlog in the immigration system remain a significant hurdle.