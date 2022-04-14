Here is where the most snow has fallen so far during the Manitoba blizzard

The storm isn't over yet, but some preliminary snowfall numbers are in the books for Manitoba

Environment Canada released the most recent numbers Thursday afternoon showing Onanole, Man. experienced the largest amount of snowfall so far with 80 centimetres.

Killarney, Man. was next with 60 centimetres followed by Selkirk, Man. with 45 centimetres.

Estimates for Winnipeg show the city got between 20 and 30 centimetres over the last two days.

At the bottom of the list are Miami and Woodlands, Man. which each received 13 centimetres, while the Brandon Airport is reported to have received 12 centimetres.

Along with the snow in this storm came the wind.

Brandon had the peak wind gusts on April 13, with 91 km/h reported, followed by Pierson, Man. at 85 km/h.

Environment Canada noted the storm is expected to continue until Friday and therefore all snowfall amounts are preliminary.