Here is where you can now find the giant football from the Pemby Hotel
A giant football that used to be on display at the Pembina Hotel now has a new home in another part of the city.
The football has made its way to Portage Avenue after Chuck Lewis, owner of Expert Electric, saw it up for sale on Facebook Marketplace.
“I contacted them right away and said, “No matter what, I want it,’” he said.
“Everybody knows the Pembina football. It’s been there for two decades.”
Lewis noted it was easy to move the football across the city, but said it needed a bit of work.
“When they took it down, they dropped it and they cracked it in half,” he said.
“So we spent about a week rebuilding it.”
Lewis said he doesn’t have room for the football outside of his business, so it is on display a few doors over at 2181 Portage Avenue.
“So now, Winnipeggers can come down and enjoy it, do a bunch of selfies and get behind the Bombers,” he said.
He added the football will be staying on the building as a permanent fixture.
-
Alleged Kitchener shooter faces charges in two other shootings, lawyer confirmsCTV News has learned that a man charged last month in relation to a shooting on Country Hill Drive in March is also facing charges in two other shooting incidents.
-
Family of cancer patient who spent final hours alone in Winnipeg ER gets apology, continues to push for changeIt’s been three months since a Winnipeg cancer patient spent most of his final hours alone in an ER bed and his family is still fighting for change.
-
Partial costs of Sask. COVID-19 hospital treatments, airlifts add up to more than $100MThe Government of Saskatchewan has been billed for some of the costs associated with COVID-19 patient transfers to Ontario hospitals.
-
New evacuation order issued due to flooding at several properties near Mission B.C.The Fraser Valley Regional District has issued another evacuation order for residents near Mission, B.C.
-
Police program helps downtown Sudbury businesses mitigate risksThe opioid and homeless crisis in Sudbury has had negative impacts downtown. Now, the Greater Sudbury Police Service said it’s working with community partners and businesses to try and mitigate some of those issues.
-
16-year-old Pats superfan wins jersey design contestJerseys designed by a 16-year-old Regina Pats super fan will be worn by the team during a game on Saturday against the Swift Current Broncos.
-
B.C.'s new COVID-19 restrictions on religious gatherings met with mixed reactionsNew restrictions on in-person religious gatherings in B.C. have been met with mixed reactions from places of worship.
-
Saskatoon business owner says property tax increase latest challengeCole Thorpe, who owns retail store Prairie Proud, has been working hard to keep his business going during the pandemic and says curveballs in the city’s 2022-2023 budget make it even harder.
-
Barrie Kettle Campaign falling short of $525,000 campaign goalThe Salvation Army is falling short of its Kettle Campaign holiday goal in Barrie.