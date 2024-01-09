Here is where you can park during a daytime parking ban in Ottawa

The City of Ottawa has issued its first winter parking ban of the year, as a major snow storm approaches the region.

Environment Canada has declared a winter storm warning for Ottawa, with 10 to 20 cm of snow forecasted to fall overnight and into Wednesday morning.

The city says a daytime parking ban will be in effect beginning Wednesday (Jan. 10) between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.

The hours could be extended if additional time is needed to complete winter road operations.

During a winter weather parking ban, parking is prohibited on city streets so crews can plow easily and effectively.

Vehicles parked on the street during a ban may be ticketed and towed. On-street monthly parking permit holders are exempt from this restriction when they are parked in residential parking permit zones.

Residents will have access to select OC Transpo park and rides as well as certain recreation centres to temporarily park. The park and rides available are:

Riverview (at Earl Armstrong)

Innovation (at Innovation Drive)

Chapel Hill

Nepean Woods (at Strandherd Drive)

Greenboro

Leitrim

Eagleson (West lot)

Parking is still allowed on commercial main streets, including Bank Street, Rideau Street, Elgin Street and Somerset Street, though drivers must still observe all signage and payment requirements.

Vehicles may remain parked at the following sites for the duration of the ban, and must be removed after the city announces that the ban has been lifted:

Louis Kemp Arena – 200 Glen Park Drive

W. Erskine Johnson Arena – 3832 Carp Road

Cardelrec Recreation Complex Goulbourn– 1500 Shea Road

Ron Kolbus Lakeside Centre – 102 Greenview Avenue

Pinecrest Recreation Complex – 2250 Torquay Avenue

Nepean Sportsplex – 1701 Woodroffe Avenue

Greenboro Library – 363 Lorry Greenberg Drive

Earl Armstrong Arena – 2020 Ogilvie Road

Dr John Hopps Park – 300 Den Haag Drive

Sunnyside Library – 1049 Bank Street

Jim Durrell Recreation Complex – 1265 Walkley Road

Manotick Library – 5499 South River Drive

Fred Barrett Arena – 3280 Leitrim Road

Osgoode Community Centre and Stuart Holmes Arena - 5660 Osgoode Main Street

Hazeldean Library – 50 Castlefrank Road

Hunt Club-Riverside Park Community Centre – 3320 Paul Anka Drive

Sandy Hill Arena – 60 Mann Avenue

Ruth E. Dickinson Library - 100 Malvern Drive

Tony Graham Rec Complex – 100 Charlie Rogers Place

Minto Recreation Complex – 3500 Cambrian Road

Ray Friel Recreation Complex – 1585 Tenth Line Road

Tom Brown Arena – 141 Bayview Station Road

Strathcona Park – 25 Range Road

Jules Morin Park – 400 Clarence Street

Centrepointe Park – 260 Centrepointe Drive

Residents can visit the city's website for more information on parking bans.