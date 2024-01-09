Here is where you can park during a daytime parking ban in Ottawa
The City of Ottawa has issued its first winter parking ban of the year, as a major snow storm approaches the region.
Environment Canada has declared a winter storm warning for Ottawa, with 10 to 20 cm of snow forecasted to fall overnight and into Wednesday morning.
The city says a daytime parking ban will be in effect beginning Wednesday (Jan. 10) between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.
- Sign up now for our nightly CTV News Ottawa newsletter
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
The hours could be extended if additional time is needed to complete winter road operations.
During a winter weather parking ban, parking is prohibited on city streets so crews can plow easily and effectively.
Vehicles parked on the street during a ban may be ticketed and towed. On-street monthly parking permit holders are exempt from this restriction when they are parked in residential parking permit zones.
Residents will have access to select OC Transpo park and rides as well as certain recreation centres to temporarily park. The park and rides available are:
- Riverview (at Earl Armstrong)
- Innovation (at Innovation Drive)
- Chapel Hill
- Nepean Woods (at Strandherd Drive)
- Greenboro
- Leitrim
- Eagleson (West lot)
Parking is still allowed on commercial main streets, including Bank Street, Rideau Street, Elgin Street and Somerset Street, though drivers must still observe all signage and payment requirements.
Vehicles may remain parked at the following sites for the duration of the ban, and must be removed after the city announces that the ban has been lifted:
- Louis Kemp Arena – 200 Glen Park Drive
- W. Erskine Johnson Arena – 3832 Carp Road
- Cardelrec Recreation Complex Goulbourn– 1500 Shea Road
- Ron Kolbus Lakeside Centre – 102 Greenview Avenue
- Pinecrest Recreation Complex – 2250 Torquay Avenue
- Nepean Sportsplex – 1701 Woodroffe Avenue
- Greenboro Library – 363 Lorry Greenberg Drive
- Earl Armstrong Arena – 2020 Ogilvie Road
- Dr John Hopps Park – 300 Den Haag Drive
- Sunnyside Library – 1049 Bank Street
- Jim Durrell Recreation Complex – 1265 Walkley Road
- Manotick Library – 5499 South River Drive
- Fred Barrett Arena – 3280 Leitrim Road
- Osgoode Community Centre and Stuart Holmes Arena - 5660 Osgoode Main Street
- Hazeldean Library – 50 Castlefrank Road
- Hunt Club-Riverside Park Community Centre – 3320 Paul Anka Drive
- Sandy Hill Arena – 60 Mann Avenue
- Ruth E. Dickinson Library - 100 Malvern Drive
- Tony Graham Rec Complex – 100 Charlie Rogers Place
- Minto Recreation Complex – 3500 Cambrian Road
- Ray Friel Recreation Complex – 1585 Tenth Line Road
- Tom Brown Arena – 141 Bayview Station Road
- Strathcona Park – 25 Range Road
- Jules Morin Park – 400 Clarence Street
- Centrepointe Park – 260 Centrepointe Drive
Residents can visit the city's website for more information on parking bans.