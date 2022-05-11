Here is who voted for the Civic Campus funding plan

Ottawa city councillors voted 15 to 8 to direct staff to come up with ways to fund a $150 million request from the Ottawa Hospital to cover some of the funding needed to build the new $2.8-billion Civic Campus expansion.

Approval begins the process for staff to develop a plan to cover the $150 million ask from the hospital, though final decisions on actually spending the money won’t be made until the next term of council, and the money wouldn’t actually flow until the hospital is substantially complete in 2028.

Here is how each councillor voted:

Jim Watson (Mayor) Yes

Matt Luloff (Ward 1 – Orléans) Yes

Laura Dudas (Ward 2 – Innes) Yes

Jan Harder (Ward 3 – Barrhaven) Yes

Cathy Curry (Ward 4 – Kanata North) Yes

Eli El-Chantiry (Ward 5 – West Carleton-March) Yes

Glen Gower (Ward 6 – Stittsville) Yes

Theresa Kavanagh (Ward 7 – Bay) No

Rick Chiarelli (Ward 8 – College) Absent

Keith Egli (Ward 9 – Knoxdale-Merivale) Yes

Diane Deans (Ward 10 – Gloucester-Southgate) No

Tim Tierney (Ward 11 – Beacon Hill-Cyrville) Yes

Mathieu Fleury (Ward 12 – Rideau-Vanier) Yes

Rawlson King (Ward 13 – Rideau-Rockcliffe) No

Catherine McKenney (Ward 14 – Somerset) No

Jeff Leiper (Ward 15 – Kitchissippi) No

Riley Brockington (Ward 16 – River) No

Shawn Menard (Ward 17 – Capital) No

Jean Cloutier (Ward 18 – Alta Vista) Yes

Catherine Kitts (Ward 19 – Cumberland) Yes

George Darouze (Ward 20 – Osgoode) Yes

Scott Moffatt (Ward 21 – Rideau-Goulbourn) Yes

Carol Anne Meehan (Ward 22 – Gloucester-South Nepean) No

Allan Hubley (Ward 23 – Kanata South) Yes