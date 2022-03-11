Here is why we are still doing daylight saving time in Ontario

Millions of Ontarians will be losing an hour of sleep this weekend, after setting their clocks ahead for daylight saving time. But two years after Ontario passed a bill to scrap the bi-annual time change, why are we still going ahead with it?

According to Ottawa West-Nepean MPP Jeremy Roberts, who brought that legislation to Queen's Park, to scrap the time change is dependent on one thing.

"The bill is contingent on getting Quebec and New York State on board as well, and there's a reason for that," he said. "In New York, the stock exchange is synched up with ours in Toronto and a time change could also impact cross-border commercial travel. And in Ottawa, part of our federal buildings are located across the river in Gatineau."

Roberts said Quebec has been interested in looking at making the time change permanent and a New York State senator has also introduced legislation there to scrap the change.

In Sault Ste. Marie, those who spoke with CTV News said they really couldn't care either way.

"It really makes no difference to me. I'll get my hour of sleep by staying in bed," said Ian Davies.

"I'm retired, so it won't impact me much," said one woman.

Despite this, Roberts said research would suggest it's more than just an annoyance.

Daylight saving time can also be attributed to an increased rate of heart attacks, strokes, anxiety and weight gain.

So when might we actually see Quebec and New York remove the time change?

"Only time will tell," Roberts said.