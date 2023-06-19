Here is Windsor’s Father’s Day Sunday forecast

It’s Father’s Day Sunday and people are eager to make the most of their day and enjoy the sunshine. With the official start of summer only days away, sunshine will be aplenty this week in the City of Windsor.

On Sunday, Windsor can expect sunny skies with some haze and a high of 28 C, with a humidex of 30 C. The UV index will peak at nine, or very high.

Overnight, skies will remain clear with a low of 13 C.

For the start of the workweek, there will be a mix of sun and cloud, with sustained winds of 20 km/h in the afternoon. Monday’s high will reach 29 C, feeling like 31 C with the humidex.

For Monday night, there will be cloudy periods and a low of 19 C.

On Tuesday, the sunny weather will continue with a high of 28 C, and a low of 19 C and clear skies in the overnight hours.

Here’s a look at Windsor’s forecast for the rest of the week:

Wednesday: Sunny. High of 29 C.

Thursday: Sunny. High of 27 C.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High of 26 C.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High of 27 C.