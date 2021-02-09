As the Vancouver Park Board looks back on 2020, one of the most effective summaries of the pandemic's impact may be its lengthy list of all the events that had to be cancelled.
In its "Year In Review" report written late last month, the board said about 1,800 permits are approved in a typical year for its spaces.
These permits are issued for events and activities as well as film shoots.
But last year was different.
Film productions came to a halt and events were put off or cancelled entirely, but also demand for parks increased significantly as people looked for sources of entertainment, shifted to working from home, and opted for outdoor spaces to safely see their circle.
Still, the park board said it issued 60 per cent fewer permits in 2020, when compared to 2019.
And suddenly events took more planning and resources due to new safety protocols.
Looking ahead to the rest of this year, the board says it expects a similarly slow start when it comes to permitting, though it's possible, with the introduction of vaccines, gathering and event sizes may be increased in the summer.
Permits associated with filming are expected to pick up, but the rest of the year is expected to be "difficult" for the events industry, the board says.
It will be looking for initiatives that are compliant with public health regulations, and hopes for a successful recovery in the future.
Also included in the 2020 wrap-up was a list of all the board-organized events, and events in parks and plazas, that had to be cancelled. Not on the list are dozens of other events not tied to the park board that also had to be called off in 2020.
The list is as follows:
- Easter Train
- Eggciting Easter Hop
- Symphony at Sunset
- Vancouver Symphony Orchastra in the Garden
- Ghost Train
- Glow in the Garden
- Bright Nights
- Festival of Lights
- Holiday Heights
- Sakura Days Japan Fair
- Plant Sale
- Al British Field Meet
- Luxury Supercar Weekend
- BMO St. Patrick's Day 5-km Run
- Bard on the Beach
- RecycleFest
- Pacific Populaire
- Spring Light Illumination and the Big Picnic
- Vancouver Sun Run
- Earth Day Celebration
- Jericho Baseball League Midway Championship Days
- FCRCC Knockout Dragon Boat Regatta
- BMO Vancouver International Marathon
- Khalsa Diwan Sports Day
- Vancouver International Children's Festival
- Women's Dragon Boat Regatta
- PMC-Sierra Science Fun Run
- Salmonberry Days
- Fair in the Square
- Collingwood Days Festival
- RBC Run for the Kids
- National Health and Fitness Day
- Marpole Oakridge Community Day
- World Partnership Walk
- Boat for Hope
- Dragon Zone 500M Regatta
- Summer Fair
- The Awesome Grand Prix
- Italian Day on the Drive
- ICSF Soccer Tournament
- Ride Don't Hide
- JDFR Walk to Cure Diabetes
- Point Grey Fiesta
- Vancouver Dragon Boat Festival
- The Gathering Festival
- Douglas Park Community Day
- Zero Waste Reuse and Recycling Drop off Hillcrest
- Eastside Pride
- Paddlefest Vancouver
- Jericho Little League Midway
- Hillcrest Summer Festival
- National Indigenous Peoples Day
- Vancouver International Jazz Festival
- Strawberry Festival
- Scotiabank Vancouver Half Marathon and 5K
- False Creek Canada Day Celebration
- Sunset Canada Day Celebration
- Canada Day Drumming
- Stanley Park Open
- Summer Cinema Series
- Vancouver Open Pro Beach Volleyball
- Vancouver International Soccer Festival
- Union Gospel Mission Barbecue
- ILWU Pensioners Picnic
- Vancouver Folk Music Festival
- African Descent Festival
- Punjabi Mela
- Beedie Presents
- Celebration of Light
- Powell Street Festival
- Vancouver Dyke March
- Vancouver International Pride Tennis Tournament Barbecue
- Vancouver Pride Sunset Beach Festival
- Creekside Movie Night
- The Park Show
- KitsFest
- Beach Soccer Blast
- SeaWheeze Run and Festival
- Festival of India
- Cascade Ride
- Roundhouse Fun Fair
- Piony Fiesta
- Victory Square Concert Festival
- Vancouver Triathlon
- Westward Street Party
- RBC GranFondo Whistler
- Paws for a Cause
- Terry Fox Run
- DTES Pow Wow
- Day of the Longboat
- Granville Island Turkey Trot
- Light the Night
- James Cunningham Seawall Race
- Burn Fund Santa Run
- Santa Shuffle
- Winter Solstice Festival