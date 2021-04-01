Here's a list of northeastern Ontario pharmacies where you can book a vaccine appointment

The Ontario government announced Thursday that hundreds of pharmacies will begin offering COVID-19 vaccines, some as soon as Saturday.

All of the pharmacies will be administering the AstraZeneca vaccine. The AstraZeneca vaccine is easier to store and transport than the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, making it easier to distribute to pharmacies and doctors’ offices.

The expansion doubles the number of pharmacy locations to 700 and provincial officials said there could be as many as 1,500 locations by the end of April.

For the first time, pharmacies in northeastern Ontario are included in the expansion. People ages 60 and older are eligible to book an appointment, with the government expecting that to be expanded to people ages 55 and older in the coming weeks.

As is the case with all COVID vaccines, an appointment is required to receive the shot.Here's a list of the pharmacies in the north, along with contact information or links to websites where appointments can be booked.

- Shoppers Drug Mart, Elliot Lake

- Loblaw Pharmacy, Sault Ste. Marie

- West End Pharmacy, Sault Ste. Marie

- Loblaw Pharmacy, Sturgeon Falls

- Wal-Mart Pharmacy, North Bay

- Pollard IDA Pharmacy, Parry Sound (call 705-746-2581)

- Northern Shores Pharmacy, North Bay

- Shoppers Drug Mart, 681 Algonquin Blvd., Timmins

- Wallace Drug Store, Cochrane (call 705-272-4381)

- Rexall, Kapuskasing

- Shoppers Drug Mart, Long Lake Road, Sudbury

- Rexall, Hwy. 69 North, Val Caron

- Walden Family Drugstore, Lively (call 705-692-5868)

- Findlay's Drugstore, New Liskeard (call 705-647-8186)

- Smallman Pharmacy, Haileybury (call 705-672-5261)

- Wal-Mart Pharmacy, New Liskeard