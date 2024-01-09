Here's a list of school bus cancellations in eastern Ontario and the Ottawa Valley today

Some school boards across eastern Ontario and the Ottawa Valley have cancelled school buses ahead of a major winter storm.

Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for Ottawa, Prescott-Russell, Smiths Falls, Perth, eastern Lanark County, Barry's Bay, Killaloe, Petawawa, Pembroke, Renfrew, Arnprior and Calabogie. A snowfall warning has been issued for Westport, western Lanark County and the Tweed-South Frontenac area.

Some areas could see up to 20 cm of snow on Tuesday and Wednesday.

School buses are cancelled on Tuesday for the following school boards:

Upper Canada District School Board

Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario

Renfrew County District School Board

Renfrew County Catholic District School Board

Buses cancelled for French language schools in Trenton, Kingston, Pembroke, Arnprior, Brockville, Merrickville and Kemptville, and for students living in Prescott and Russell.

Officials say schools are open today.

School buses are running for students with the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board, Ottawa Catholic School Board and the two French language boards in Ottawa.