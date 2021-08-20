iHeartRadio

Here's a list of walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics happening in Saskatoon on Friday, Aug. 20

A sign advertises COVID-19 vaccines at a Saskatchewan pharmacy. (CTV News)

One of the ways the province is delivering COVID-19 vaccines is through walk-in clinics where no appointment is needed. The pop-up clinics offer a convenient option for those looking to get their vaccines. Vaccines can also be accessed through participating pharmacies.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority maintains a list of walk-in clinics which is regularly updated.

2409 22nd Street W (Testing and Assessment Site)

  • Walk-In Site
  • Monday - Friday - 9:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Pfizer

619 20th Street W (Friendship Inn)

  • Walk-In Site
  • Friday, August 20 – 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
  • Pfizer and Moderna

1801 Lansdowne Avenue (JS Wood Library)

  • Walk-In Site
  • Friday, August 20 – 9:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
  • Pfizer and Moderna

3035 Clarence Avenue S (Walmart Stonebridge)

  • Walk-In Site
  • Friday, August 20 – 9:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
  • Pfizer and Moderna

3130 Laurier Drive (Cosmo Civic Centre)

  • Walk-In Site
  • Friday, August 20 – 9:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
  • Pfizer and Moderna

WHAT YOU'LL NEED

If you're planning to stop by one of the clincis, here are a few things to note:

  • Doses are offered on a fist-come, first-served basis
  • There may be wait times​
  • You'll need your health card, a cell phone is suggested
  • Wear a short-sleeved shirt if you can
  • Bring a mask with you. If the clinic is inside an SHA facility you will be required to wear a mask.
  • You'll need clean your hands at the door.
  • Maintain a physical distance of at least 2 metres (6 feet) from others
  • Expect to stay 15 minutes after your jab​
12