Here's a list of walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics happening in Saskatoon on Monday Aug. 16

One of the ways the province is delivering COVID-19 vaccines is through walk-in clinics where no appointment is needed. The pop-up clinics offer a convenient option for those looking to get their vaccines. Vaccines can also be easily accessed through participating pharmacies.

Prairieland Park Exhibition – Hall A

2409 22nd Street W

Pfizer

Monday - Friday - 9:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Goodlife Fitness. Centre Mall

3510 8th Street East

Pfizerm and Moderna

Monday, Aug. 16 - 8:30 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Station 20 West

1120 20th St W

Pfizer and Moderna

Monday, Aug. 16 - 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Mayfair Library

602 33rd Street West

Pfizer and Moderna

Monday, Aug. 16 - 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Motion Fitness, Stonebridge

3110 Clarence Avenue S

Pfizer and Moderna

Monday, Aug. 16 - 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Canadian Tire, Martensville

230 Centennial Drive N

Pfizer and Moderna

Monday, Aug.16 - 9:00 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority maintains a list of walk-in clinics which is regularly updated.

WHAT YOU'LL NEED

If you're planning to stop by one of the clincis, here are a few things to note: