Here's a list of walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics happening in Saskatoon on Wednesday, Aug. 18

One of the ways the province is delivering COVID-19 vaccines is through walk-in clinics where no appointment is needed. The pop-up clinics offer a convenient option for those looking to get their vaccines. Vaccines can also be accessed through participating pharmacies.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority maintains a list of walk-in clinics which is regularly updated.

2409 22nd Street W (Testing and Assessment Site)

Walk-In Site

Monday - Friday - 9:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Pfizer

3134 33rd Street W (North Portal Church parking lot)

Walk-In Site

Wednesday, Aug. 18

8:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Pfizer and Moderna

225 Primrose Drive (Lawson Heights Civic Centre)

Walk-In Site

Wednesday, Aug. 18

9:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Pfizer and Moderna

111 Research Drive (Innovation Place – Candle Span room, Atrium Building)

Walk-In Site

Wednesday, Aug. 18

9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Pfizer and Moderna

201 1st Avenue S (Midtown Plaza – second floor)

Walk-In Site

Wednesday, Aug. 18

10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Pfizer and Moderna

WHAT YOU'LL NEED

If you're planning to stop by one of the clincis, here are a few things to note:

Doses are offered on a fist-come, first-served basis

There may be wait times​

You'll need your health card, a cell phone is suggested

Wear a short-sleeved shirt if you can

Bring a mask with you. If the clinic is inside an SHA facility you will be required to wear a mask.

You'll need clean your hands at the door.

Maintain a physical distance of at least 2 metres (6 feet) from others

Expect to stay 15 minutes after your jab​

