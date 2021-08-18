Here's a list of walk-in vaccination clinics opening on Aug. 19-21 in Simcoe Muskoka
Simcoe Muskoka's health unit is offering walk-in vaccinations with no appointment needed at several pop-up clinics over the next three days.
Vaccines are now being offered to anyone turning 12 this year or older needing their first or second dose.
THURS., AUG. 19
Indigenous Clinic - Holly Community Centre – 171 Mapleton Ave., Barrie
8:30 a.m. - 10 a.m. or any time during regular clinic hours
Earl Rowe Provincial Park – 4998 Concession 7, Tosorontio Township
10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
FRI., AUG 20
Lafontaine Pavilion – 342 Lafontaine Rd. West, Lafontaine
10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Washago Community Centre – 4361 Hamilton St., Washago
1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.
SAT., AUG. 21
Mactier Memorial Community Centre – 9 Haig St., Mactier
11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Penetanguishene Public Library – 24 Simcoe St., Penetanguishene
9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.
Creemore Arena – 220 Collingwood St., Creemore
9:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW BEFORE ARRIVING
- Doses are offered on a first-come, first-served basis
- Dress for the weather. You may be required to wait outdoors
- Bring your health card and a cell phone if possible
- Wear a shirt with easy access to your upper arm
- Face masks are required
- Expect a 15-minute stay after your shot
More information on how to prepare for your vaccine is available here.