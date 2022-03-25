iHeartRadio

Here’s a look at notable names on the 2021 Windsor-Essex sunshine list

Windsor Regional Hospital CEO David Musyj announces a new ER program with the Downtown Mission on December 14, 2018. ( Rich Garton / CTV Windsor )

The annual "sunshine list" for Windsor-Essex was released on Friday.

The list features public sector employees who earned an annual salary of at least $100,000 in 2021.

The CEO of Windsor Regional Hospital David Musyj the top earner for Windsor-Essex, making $433,026 last year. That’s less than he earned in 2020 at $447,732.

Public sector salaries of $100,000 and more are published in accordance with the Public Sector Salary Disclosure Act (PSSDA).

Here are some other notable names on the list:

  • University of Windsor president Robert Gordon $372,275.04
  • Hotel Dieu Grace Health Care CEO Janice Kaffer $315,852.87
  • Chief of Staff Dr. Wassim Saad $309,306.30
  • Patti France St. Clair College $300,160.08
  • Windsor police Chief Pam Mizuno $241,939.95
  • Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens $199,203.92
  • Stephen Laforet Windsor Fire Chief $177,018.66

This is the full Ontario list of earners, including more in Windsor-Essex.

12