Here’s a look at notable names on the 2021 Windsor-Essex sunshine list

The annual "sunshine list" for Windsor-Essex was released on Friday.

The list features public sector employees who earned an annual salary of at least $100,000 in 2021.

The CEO of Windsor Regional Hospital David Musyj the top earner for Windsor-Essex, making $433,026 last year. That’s less than he earned in 2020 at $447,732.

Public sector salaries of $100,000 and more are published in accordance with the Public Sector Salary Disclosure Act (PSSDA).

Here are some other notable names on the list:

University of Windsor president Robert Gordon $372,275.04

Hotel Dieu Grace Health Care CEO Janice Kaffer $315,852.87

Chief of Staff Dr. Wassim Saad $309,306.30

Patti France St. Clair College $300,160.08

Windsor police Chief Pam Mizuno $241,939.95

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens $199,203.92

Stephen Laforet Windsor Fire Chief $177,018.66

This is the full Ontario list of earners, including more in Windsor-Essex.