Here’s a look at notable names on the 2021 Windsor-Essex sunshine list
CTV Windsor Multi-Skilled Journalist / Digital Lead
Melanie Borrelli
The annual "sunshine list" for Windsor-Essex was released on Friday.
The list features public sector employees who earned an annual salary of at least $100,000 in 2021.
The CEO of Windsor Regional Hospital David Musyj the top earner for Windsor-Essex, making $433,026 last year. That’s less than he earned in 2020 at $447,732.
Public sector salaries of $100,000 and more are published in accordance with the Public Sector Salary Disclosure Act (PSSDA).
Here are some other notable names on the list:
- University of Windsor president Robert Gordon $372,275.04
- Hotel Dieu Grace Health Care CEO Janice Kaffer $315,852.87
- Chief of Staff Dr. Wassim Saad $309,306.30
- Patti France St. Clair College $300,160.08
- Windsor police Chief Pam Mizuno $241,939.95
- Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens $199,203.92
- Stephen Laforet Windsor Fire Chief $177,018.66
This is the full Ontario list of earners, including more in Windsor-Essex.
