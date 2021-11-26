Here's a look at OC Transpo's first electric bus
Ottawa residents got their first look Friday at the future of OC Transpo's bus fleet.
City officials unveiled the city's first electric bus at OC Transpo's garage on St. Laurent Boulevard, set to hit the road early next year.
The battery-powered bus is one of four that will begin picking up passengers in 2022. By 2023, 74 more electric buses will be added to the fleet, with 450 in operation by 2027. The goal is to have an entirely electric bus fleet by 2036.
Mayor Jim Watson, city councillors and the head of Hydro Ottawa were on hand for the big reveal on Friday.
“With the launch of these four battery-electric buses early next year, OC Transpo will take a critical first step in its conversion to a zero-emission bus fleet,” Watson said.
The garage has been retrofitted with plug-in charging stations for the new buses, which will offer quieter rides. The chargers can fully charge a bus from empty to full in five hours.
The four buses were originally scheduled to hit the road this year, but the city now says they will enter service in early 2022.
City council approved a plan in June to purchase only zero-emission buses going forward.
-
Volunteers needed at Simcoe Muskoka COVID-19 vaccine clinicsThe Simcoe Muskoka health unit is looking for volunteers to work at COVID-19 vaccination clinics across the region.
-
Stocks sink on new COVID variant; Dow loses 905 pointsStocks are closing sharply lower on Wall Street Friday, after a coronavirus variant from South Africa appeared to be spreading across the globe and the European Union proposed suspending air travel from southern Africa.
-
Indoor private gatherings limited to 10 people in Kingston area as COVID-19 cases riseMedical officer of health Dr. Piotr Oglaza has issued a Section 22 class order, implementing indoor social gathering restrictions in private dwellings within Kingston, Frontenac, and Lennox and Addington.
-
Manitoba reports 153 new COVID-19 cases, one death on FridayThe province has reported more than 150 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, along with the death of another Manitoban.
-
Environment Canada warns heavy rains approaching Vancouver IslandEnvironment Canada has issued a special weather statement for West Vancouver Island as heavy rains are expected to hit the south coast of British Columbia over the weekend.
-
37 new COVID-19 cases reported between MLHU and SWPHThe Middlesex-London Health Unit reported 13 new COVID-19 cases Friday, while Southwestern Public Health reported 24.
-
Canadian officials 'monitoring' new COVID-19 variant as calls grow for new border restrictionsAs federal officials prepare to provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic Friday afternoon, the country’s transport minister says officials are 'monitoring the situation' as concerns grow over a new variant of the coronavirus.
-
Interaction with homeless man in Sudbury sparks 9-year old into actionA Sudbury youth who said he was touched by an interaction with a homeless man is doing his part to make a difference.
-
Manitoba NDP call on government to make Orange Shirt Day a statutory holidayThe Manitoba NDP party is urging the premier to pass a bill that would see Sept. 30, also known as Orange Shirt Day, become a statutory holiday in the province.