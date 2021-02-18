The Government of Saskatchewan offered a tour of its first mass immunization clinic in Regina.

On Wednesday, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe and Health Minister Paul Merriman were on hand to answer questions realted to the clinic, located in the International Trade Centre at Evraz Place.

The plan is for the mass immunization clinic to open in April in Regina, and each table is expected to administer six to seven vaccines hourly. The province said in a news release that the clinic’s maximum accommodation is 30 tables as supplies increase. An additional 19 vaccines per hour are expected for drive-thru clinics.

This mass immunization clinic is Regina is located at the International Trade Centre at Evraz Place. (Colton Wiens / CTV News Regina)

“Saskatchewan's vaccine delivery plan has a goal of vaccinating as many people as possible, as quickly as possible,” Moe said. “I am confident that Saskatchewan is well prepared to rapidly deliver immunizations when we start to receive adequate supplies of vaccine, and Regina's mass immunization clinic is a great example of how we are ready to deliver.”

Phase 2 of Saskatchewan’s Vaccine Delivery Plan includes a combination of mobile and drive-thru clinics across the province.

Details regarding clinic locations and hours will be provided later this Spring when Saskatchewan moves into the second phase of its plan.

This clinic in Regina is one of 150 other mass immunization clinics in the province. There will be 226 clinics in the province including mobile and drive-thru sites.

Sask. health officials predict immunization clinics will open this Spring. (Colton Wiens / CTV News Regina)

MASS IMMUNIZATION CLINICS

The Saskatchewan Health Authority will use mass immunization clinics, like the one at Evraz Place, as its primary mode for delivering vaccines in major communities. Appointments can be made online or over the phone, and recipients should arrive five minutes before their scheduled time.

When a immunizations station is in use a red sign will be displayed. Available stations will have a green sign on display.

After individuals receive their shot, they get a card that describes the vaccine received and when a follow up shot is required.

DRIVE THRU CLINICS

Drive-thru vaccine clinics will cater to those with last minute availability. These sites will to have longer wait times. Each site will have a different capacity so wait times will vary. The drive-thru immunization clinic in Regina is located near the drive-thru testing site, which will expand from testing to include vaccinations.

MOBILE IMMUNIZATION CLINICS

These clinics will provide vaccinations to rural and remote communities. Recipients will likely be those who cannot travel to a drive-thru or mass clinic. This includes residents of rural communities, assisted living, First Nations, urban reserves and correctional centres.

VACCINE DELIVERY, PHASE 2

The government said Phase 2 of vaccine delivery will focus on the general population in 10-year increments, starting with people in their 60s and working down.

The second phase will include a targeted vaccination campaign for adults and staff in group homes and shelters. This phase will also target “clinically extremely vulnerable adults”, which includes people who are undergoing certain cancer treatments, people with severe respiratory conditions, and those with a variety of other ailments.

No start date has been set for Phase 2. According to the province, it could start in April, but it is dependent on vaccine supply from Ottawa.

With files from CTVNewsRegina.ca’s Janelle Blakley