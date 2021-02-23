Regina crime rate in January 2021 show a significant decrease in both crimes against the person and crimes against property compared to January 2020.

The Regina Board of Police Commissioners released its monthly statistics, as well as its 2020 year-end statistics ahead of its monthly meeting on Tuesday.

The report shows a 17.4 per cent decrease in crimes against the person and a 29.8 per cent decrease in crimes against property in January.

CRIMES AGAINST THE PERSON

There were 43 fewer reported crimes against the person in January 2021 compared to the same time last year.

Homicide, assault and robbery numbers were all lower. There were two homicides this January and four last year, 73 assaults this year compared to 91 last year and 14 robberies compared to last year’s 25.

Attempted murder was up from zero last year to four this January.

Sexual assaults remained the same with 14 reported in January 2020 and 2021.

CRIMES AGAINST PROPERTY

Total crimes against property reports were down to 691 this January compared to 984 last year.

There were 82 break and enters this January compared to 123 last January.

Theft of motor vehicles was down slightly to 73 compared to 75 last January, while attempted theft of motor vehicles was up to 12 this January compared to nine last year.

OTHER STATS

In January, police attended 29 overdose calls, averaging one per day. There were 13 overdose deaths reported.

There were 57 firearm seizures, 124 attempted or completed suicide calls and 618 domestic calls, averaging 20 per day.

Police responded to 139 COVID-19 related calls and 11 COVID-19 tickets were issued in January.

2020 YEAR-END CRIME STATS

Twice per year, the Regina Police Service provides a breakdown of police-reported crimes over a ten-year period.

In 2020, there were 27 per cent fewer crimes reported compared to the previous year and 11 per cent fewer compared to ten years earlier.

Crimes against the person were down by four per cent compared to 2019, crimes against property were down by 35 per cent from the previous year and other criminal code offences fell by 19 per cent from 2019.

In 2020, there were 11 homicides in Regina compared to nine in 2019. There were 26 attempted murdered compared to 39 in 2019.

Sexual assaults were down slightly to 186 in 2020 from 189 in 2019, however other sex crimes were up to 78 from 64.

Robbery, kidnapping and forcible confinement and theft of motor vehicles were all down.

Arson increased significantly in 2020 to 245 reports, compared to 191 in 2019. Police say the notable increase is due to a small number of people committing multiple acts.