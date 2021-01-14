The provincial government has updated its plan for delivering the COVID-19 vaccine to Saskatchewan residents.

In the most recent “Immunization Campaign & Delivery Plan” the province said it plans to run out of Pfizer vaccines before the next allocation, due to an “increased pace of delivery” expected in the near future.

The province outlined the following plans to increase the speed of vaccinations:

Establish vaccine distribution hubs in 20 locations

Use all “appropriate” health care providers and external resources for delivery

Continue supporting mobile immunization teams

Test new delivery methods at the local level

Forecast vaccine delivery further into the future

Ensure areas of the province are “in a state of readiness”

KEY CHALLENGES

Saskatchewan said it is experiencing a number of challenges in vaccine distribution including:

Logistic issues providing Pfizer vaccine to rural and remote areas

High volume in the booking process

Adverse weather

Unpredictable allocations

Strained resources

