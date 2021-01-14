The provincial government has updated its plan for delivering the COVID-19 vaccine to Saskatchewan residents.
In the most recent “Immunization Campaign & Delivery Plan” the province said it plans to run out of Pfizer vaccines before the next allocation, due to an “increased pace of delivery” expected in the near future.
The province outlined the following plans to increase the speed of vaccinations:
- Establish vaccine distribution hubs in 20 locations
- Use all “appropriate” health care providers and external resources for delivery
- Continue supporting mobile immunization teams
- Test new delivery methods at the local level
- Forecast vaccine delivery further into the future
- Ensure areas of the province are “in a state of readiness”
KEY CHALLENGES
Saskatchewan said it is experiencing a number of challenges in vaccine distribution including:
- Logistic issues providing Pfizer vaccine to rural and remote areas
- High volume in the booking process
- Adverse weather
- Unpredictable allocations
- Strained resources
