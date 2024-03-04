Here's a look at the hot spots for vehicle thefts in Ottawa so far in 2024

More than 350 vehicles have been reported stolen to Ottawa police so far in 2024, with Bay, Rideau-Vanier, Alta Vista and Gloucester-Southgate the hot spots for vehicle thefts.

According to the Ottawa Police Service's Crime Map, 356 vehicles were reported stolen between January 1 and March 4. By comparison, police reported 387 vehicles stolen between Jan. 1 and June 30 in 2022, and 504 vehicles stolen in the first six months of 2023.

The Ottawa Police Service's Crime Map shows at least one vehicle has been stolen from each ward in the city of Ottawa.

Bay ward has seen the highest number of vehicle thefts reported in Ottawa so far this year, with 37 vehicle thefts. Twenty-five vehicles have been reported stolen in Rideau Vanier, while 23 vehicle thefts have been reported in both Gloucester-Southgate and Alta Vista wards.

In an interview with Newstalk 580 CFRA, Bay Ward Coun. Theresa Kavanagh said the rise in auto thefts in her area is not due to crime rings, but rather absentmindedness.

"It's drivers who do things like DoorDash and deliveries," Kavanagh explained. "They go out and they do a delivery and they leave their car running with the keys in it."

Some residents of Bay Ward say the news is troubling.

"I don't like the fact that it's finally here because Bay Ward has always been a very, very safe place to live," said resident Charlie Brimley.

"It's just a little bit out of the neighborhood that it's bad, but now they're starting to encroach into these traditionally safer neighborhoods," resident Sean MacFadyen said.

Here is a look at the top 10 wards for reported vehicle thefts so far in 2024:

Bay – 37 vehicles

Rideau-Vanier – 25 vehicles

Alta Vista – 23 vehicles

Gloucester-Southgate – 23 vehicles

River – 22 vehicles

Beacon Hill-Cyrville 21 vehicles

Orleans East-Cumberland – 20 vehicles

Barrhaven West – 17 vehicles

College Ward – 16 vehicles

Rideau-Rockcliffe – 16 vehicles

Ottawa police reported 1,854 vehicles were reported stolen in 2023, up from 1,289 vehicles in 2022.

-With files from CTV News Ottawa's Sam Houpt.