When it comes to creative licence, there's a limit in B.C.

Drivers in the province have the option to pay a little extra for a custom licence plate, but those proposals still require approval from the Insurance Corporation of British Columbia before they can actually be printed.

Looking for a fun way to end 2020, CTVNewsVancouver.ca reached out to ICBC for a list of some of the slogans that didn't make the cut.

The most recent data was from 2019. The full list compiled by ICBC for CTV News included 1,090 rejected plate numbers, for reasons varying from "not in good taste" to already taken.

Other reasons ICBC says no are the slogan has religious or political connotations, is related to drugs and alcohol, suggests speeding or street racing, is a registered trademark or is too long.

Here's a look at some of the eye-catching plates from the rejections list, some of which were submitted more than once: