Here's a look at the scenes from the flash flooding in Ottawa

Heavy rain soaked Ottawa on Thursday, flooding roads, properties and sidewalks across the city.

The Ottawa climate weather station recorded 48 mm of rain in one hour. Environment Canada said on Friday that parts of Ottawa saw between 31.5 mm and near 100 mm of rain on Thursday, with nearly 100 mm of rain reported in Carleton Heights and the Riverside area.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the photos and videos from the storm that hit Ottawa.

Flash flooding was reported on roads across the city of Ottawa, forcing the temporary closure of several roads, the lower level of St. Laurent Shopping Centre and the Costco in Ottawa's south end.

@ctvnewsottawa Environment Canada says 50 to 75 mm of rain fell on parts of Ottawa during a 90-minute period on Thursday. The storm flooded roads and properties across the city. (Viewer videos) #fyp #ottawa #ottnews #ottstorm #ottflood #ottawaweather #ottawarain

Saunderson and Hamlet, in Elmvale Acres. pic.twitter.com/Ww1VGnfwaQ

Storm in Ottawa, ON August 10, 2023. Strong wind gusts with quater sized hail. Be on the lookout for localized flash flooding. #Ottaw #nationscapital #august10thstorm #thunderstorm #hail #localizedflooding #ctvottawa #cbcottawa pic.twitter.com/WTKKBUXqOS

Bank and Riverside in #Ottawa #storm #onstorm #ottnews 55-75 mm down so far pic.twitter.com/M0JDBW5ccq