Here’s a look at what’s open and closed in London, Ont. this Canada Day


image.jpeg

Whether you’re having a backyard BBQ, doing a day trip at the beach, or going to Harris Park to watch the fireworks, everyone has plans this long weekend.

As a statutory holiday, some businesses and city services will be operating but others won’t be, so here’s a full list of what’s open and closed in the Forest City this Canada Day Saturday.

 

OPEN

  • Free recreation activities put on by the City of London at local community centres (including, swimming, basketball, open gym, crafts, ice skating, bingo, aquafit and a slime workshop)
  • Canada Day fireworks at Harris Park (fireworks get underway at 10 p.m.)
  • Outdoor pools and spray pads 
  • City golf courses
  • London Transit (operating on a holiday schedule)
  • All Beer Store locations (414 Wharncliffe Rd. S. is drive-thru only, check online or call ahead for specific hours of operation)
  • Some pharmacies (check online or call ahead for specific hours of operation)
  • The Factory
  • Storybook Gardens
  • East Park
  • Boler Mountain
  • London Children’s Museum
  • Restaurants, bars and breweries (check online or call ahead for specific hours of operation)

 

CLOSED

  • EnviroDepots (Oxford Street and Clarke Road locations will be closed on July 1, while the W12A landfill and Clarke Road North EnviroDepot will also be closed on July 3 to observe the holiday)
  • No garbage and recycling pickup on Monday 
  • Banks (closed Saturday until Monday)
  • Government offices (closed Saturday until Monday)
  • Canada Post offices and mail pickup/delivery (closed Saturday until Monday)
  • London Police Reporting Centre
  • All London Public Library branches
  • All LCBO locations
  • Most grocery stores (check online or call ahead for specific hours of operation)
  • Masonville Mall
  • White Oaks Mall
  • Westmount Shopping Centre
