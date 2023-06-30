Here’s a look at what’s open and closed in London, Ont. this Canada Day
Whether you’re having a backyard BBQ, doing a day trip at the beach, or going to Harris Park to watch the fireworks, everyone has plans this long weekend.
As a statutory holiday, some businesses and city services will be operating but others won’t be, so here’s a full list of what’s open and closed in the Forest City this Canada Day Saturday.
OPEN
- Free recreation activities put on by the City of London at local community centres (including, swimming, basketball, open gym, crafts, ice skating, bingo, aquafit and a slime workshop)
- Canada Day fireworks at Harris Park (fireworks get underway at 10 p.m.)
- Outdoor pools and spray pads
- City golf courses
- London Transit (operating on a holiday schedule)
- All Beer Store locations (414 Wharncliffe Rd. S. is drive-thru only, check online or call ahead for specific hours of operation)
- Some pharmacies (check online or call ahead for specific hours of operation)
- The Factory
- Storybook Gardens
- East Park
- Boler Mountain
- London Children’s Museum
- Restaurants, bars and breweries (check online or call ahead for specific hours of operation)
CLOSED
- EnviroDepots (Oxford Street and Clarke Road locations will be closed on July 1, while the W12A landfill and Clarke Road North EnviroDepot will also be closed on July 3 to observe the holiday)
- No garbage and recycling pickup on Monday
- Banks (closed Saturday until Monday)
- Government offices (closed Saturday until Monday)
- Canada Post offices and mail pickup/delivery (closed Saturday until Monday)
- London Police Reporting Centre
- All London Public Library branches
- All LCBO locations
- Most grocery stores (check online or call ahead for specific hours of operation)
- Masonville Mall
- White Oaks Mall
- Westmount Shopping Centre