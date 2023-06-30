Here’s a look at what’s open and closed in London, Ont. this Canada Day

Whether you’re having a backyard BBQ, doing a day trip at the beach, or going to Harris Park to watch the fireworks, everyone has plans this long weekend.

As a statutory holiday, some businesses and city services will be operating but others won’t be, so here’s a full list of what’s open and closed in the Forest City this Canada Day Saturday.

OPEN

Free recreation activities put on by the City of London at local community centres (including, swimming, basketball, open gym, crafts, ice skating, bingo, aquafit and a slime workshop)

Canada Day fireworks at Harris Park (fireworks get underway at 10 p.m.)

Outdoor pools and spray pads

City golf courses

London Transit (operating on a holiday schedule)

All Beer Store locations (414 Wharncliffe Rd. S. is drive-thru only, check online or call ahead for specific hours of operation)

Some pharmacies (check online or call ahead for specific hours of operation)

The Factory

Storybook Gardens

East Park

Boler Mountain

London Children’s Museum

Restaurants, bars and breweries (check online or call ahead for specific hours of operation)

CLOSED